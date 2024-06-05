Recovering Kwaito star Lvovo Derrango is back in the studio after a year sidelined with illness and recovery.
Lvovo suffered a stroke in 2022 and was hospitalised for months.
He has been sharing his recovery journey on his timeline and trying to get back into music, but doctor's orders prevented him taking part in musical activities.
The Baya'Ngisukela hitmaker told TshisaLIVE he's happy to finally be back in the studio.
“The feeling was great, doing what I love, which is music. It was an amazing feeling what happened yesterday [Tuesday], hearing my voice still sounds the same. The music I'm doing will make sense to the people. I feel rejuvenated after what happened to me. The producer was lenient with me and we didn't take a rush,” he said.
Lvovo is optimistic he'll be able to release the teaser before his main single in July.
“It was good back again recording, though I wasn't 100% fit, but knowing I can still do music is a blessing. I'm still taking it easy — the song I recorded is Aba Understandi, which will be my comeback single.”
He thanked God for giving him a second chance and his followers on social media who gave him strength that things will be all right.
“As I was doing social [Live Instagram] people went crazy and that really uplifted my spirit that I've got this.”
Lvovo back in the studio after a stroke
Image: Instagram/ L'vovo
