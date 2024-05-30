SPOTLIGHT | Road trip transforms family in 'Ezra'; Viva Nation TV brings the fun with Lelowhatsgood

The new movie at cinemas this week is Ezra, which centres on divorced stand-up comedian and father Max who is grappling with raising his autistic son, Ezra. Forced to confront his son’s future during a perspective-changing cross-country road trip, their journey serves as the unexpected catalyst for deeper bonds and healing.

Directed by Tony Goldwyn, best known for his work in The Fixer (and the voice of Tarzan), this captivating movie stars award-winning Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Whoopi Goldberg and William Fitzgerald. Based on a true story, it is a heartfelt and surprisingly funny exploration of the otherwise neglected and bumpy terrain of parents struggling to deal with autism.

Don’t miss the fun brought by dynamic duo Dee Traits and Lelowhatsgood, and a new EP, Next Level, featured in this week’s episode of Vivatainment streaming on Viva Nation TV. As they pioneer the sounds of is’qinsi, a cross-blend of gqom and electronic music, don’t miss their performance alongside industry giants like Mamthug and Baby Whitz. The groundbreaking gqom genre of music with its minimal raw and repetitive sound and heavy bass has garnered an ever-increasing fan base across the world with the proudly South African creative marvel, Lelowhatsgood, at the forefront.

Spotlight’s segment looking at next week’s big cinema release, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, is not to be missed as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to the big screen to clean up unfinished business. The trailer of Beetlejuice, which has everybody talking, gets an airing, and a mysterious creature stalks the night in the upcoming film, The Watchers.