Entertainment

WATCH | Dlala Thukzin celebrates the success of his hit song 'iPlan' with his grandmother

06 January 2024 - 06:21
Joy Mphande Journalist
Dlala Thukzin's grandmother Ntombifikile Zindlovu, DJ Dlala Thukzin and Gagasi FM content specialist Thola Khumalo.
Image: Supplied by Sandile Makhoba

Dlala Thukzin and his grandmother Ntombifikile joined Gagasi FM at Platinum Belt Lounge in Umhlanga on Friday to celebrate the success of his hit single iPlan after it won song of the year on the station.

iPlan also won the title on other platforms, including Metro FM, Ligwalagwala FM, Motsweding FM, Radio 2000, Tru FM, 702 and SABC1.

Dlala, real name Thuthuka Zindlovu, was beaming with pride when he was handed his plaque to mark the milestone. 

“Thank you to everyone who has voted for me. I was number one on Gagazi FM and six other radio stations. I love that my grandmother was able to make it to this gathering to celebrate the beautiful work I have done,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Ntombifikile, 77, admitted that though she was not keen on her grandson venturing into showbiz, she was later convinced when many gave him a nod for his skills. 

“I thank Thukzin for the work he has done. When I look back on the way I raised Thukzin by myself to grow up to be the man he is today. He studied and today he is a DJ. Though I didn't like the idea at first, I loved it when people came to me to tell me I should let him do it because it was his talent. I thank the Christians that we were with praying for him.” 

Ntombifikile Zindlovu, Gagasi manager Pinky Myeni, Dlala Thukzin and Gagasi content specialists Thola Khumalo and Ayanda Melanse.
Image: Supplied by Sandile Makhoba

