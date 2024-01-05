Season 25 of SABC 2's Muvhango has familiar faces returning to the small screen and introduces new faces.
After a hiatus, Buhle Samuels, who plays the role of Matshidiso, returned and Tshepo “Howza” Mosese made his debut, playing the role of Manditi, a character laced with mystery, intelligence, ruthlessness and charisma, who stops at nothing to achieve his goals.
Sydney Ramakuwela is also to make a surprise appearance as Mulalo, the royal outcast.
Aubrey Mmakola, known for his role on Skeem Saam as private investigator Ramashala, is another addition to the Muvhango cast as Tshililo Netshitangane — a spoilt rich kid who grew up with a silver spoon and dreams of becoming the biggest booking agent for musicians.
From January 11, Sinete Nemakonde will make her debut on the show as Reneilwe “Rene” Netshitangane — a resilient woman shaped by the indomitable spirit of her Alpha female mother.
Mudi Mudau will play the role of Nkele Dikeledi Netshitangane, Reneilwe’s mother, a top Limpopo businesswoman with ambitions to take over the male-dominated construction industry.
Buhle Samuels returns to 'Muvhango' as Howza joins the cast
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
