Entertainment

WATCH | 'Tastemakers' offers glimpse into South Africa's elite social scene

By SOWETANLIVE - 15 December 2023 - 07:29

Hold the press! Ever wondered what is the story behind the story? Tastemakers has got you covered.

The lifestyle series uncovers unique tales behind Mzansi’s glamorous social and party scene through the lens of Sowetan S Mag editor Emmanuel Tjiya and Sunday Times’ A-Lister columnist Craig Jacobs.

From behind-the-scenes on SMag’s Celebration issue to the SA Style Awards, Miss Soweto and Cape Town Resort Collections the duo captures the story behind the headline.

Expect drama, fashion, exclusive celebrity appearances, in-depth reporting and all-access coverage. It’s cooked! 

The four-part series is available to watch now on Viva Nation TV.

