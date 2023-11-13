Burna Boy tickets refunded as concert plans fall through

Nigerian singer Burna Boy will not be performing in Joburg on December 16, and those who bought tickets have been refunded.
This was confirmed by TicketPro on Sunday.
“The moment that announcement was made that Burna Boy was not coming, we started refunding people. We announced that they can get a refund, it’s an automatic refund. The people that paid manually had to request a refund,” TicketPro’s Mandy Claassen said.
In September, the megastar's Joburg concert had to be cancelled after Sedote Nwachukwu, who is CEO of prominent entertainment company Ternary Media Group, the organiser of the show, was accused of stealing R10m from the company.
Nwachukwu was in charge of organising the concert, which was supposed to take place on September 23 at FNB stadium, but due to pending legal proceedings, the event was then postponed to December 16.
Burna Boy shared via his social media accounts that he would be performing in the Bahamas on that date.
Berti Grobbelaar, the MD of Stadium Management SA, which owns FNB stadium, confirmed to Sowetan that they had not heard from organisers since the concert was postponed on September 23.
Grobbelaar said he then revoked the booking.
The tickets were selling from R500 to nearly R6,000.
The event organisers could not be reached for comment.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
