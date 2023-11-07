Mr JazziQ releases a purely amapiano-inspired EP with chants in most tracks

Since the amapiano music genre became popular in SA around 2019, Tumelo Manyoni who is professionally known as Mr JazziQ has been known as one of the pioneers of the sound. As the sound evolved over the years, the DJ and producer is offering “piano lovers” a sub-genre in his latest EP titled, All You Need Is Piano 2.
Describing the new sound as “Dark Amapiano”, Mr JazziQ explains what makes this type of amapiano unique is the chants found in the tracks.
“If you listen to this EP or our BIB [Black is Brown] compilations you will find chants or for a lack of a better word, scary laughs, voices and sounds, which add on to an existing amapiano template. Listen to a song called Chantz of Moz in my latest EP, you can literally hear Byza make the chants whilst there are dogs in the background. The song sounds like something taken from a thriller movie,” he explains.
“Since going solo in 2020 I’d say I’ve found my niche which is the Mozambique-inspired sound called Mozacardi. This is a subgenre created at Black Is Brown, found in hits such as Zotata, Kilimanjaro and Uncle Waffles’ Yahyuppiyah,” he added.
When asked why he chose to release a purely amapiano-inspired EP in the age where the genre has developed into a three-step sound – a new genre derived from the sounds of Afro-tech – Mr JazziQ revealed that he had plans to release more music that features the three-step sound in 2024.
“There were so many songs to include in this EP, including my interpretation of three-step alongside DJ Thakzin. But music is like money, and you never want to invest all your money in one place, so you keep some of it and invest it elsewhere. I am keeping some of my music for next year,” the businessman said.
While music is how Mr JazziQ was introduced to the entertainment industry, over the past year he’s proven to have multiple talents by showcasing his presenting skills in his successful podcast channel named “JazziQ and Friends”.
“SA is big on orality and storytelling but that has been a lack of some sort when it comes to our music and art. Our music stories are in libraries at universities across the world, with white people being quoted about how genres such as kwaito were established,” he says about why he decided to start a podcast.
“Lwazi, who is a very good friend of mine, sat down and wanted something to help document the story behind Amapiano and with no time to write a thesis. The best possible way to document our stories in real time was us launching an A-class podcast for the rest of the world to keep up with the story behind amapiano,” he added.
And if you’ve ever wondered whether we’ll get to see the vibrant artist on our televisions or hear him on the radio, he says he would rather focus on developing the entertainment industry.
“The world is my oyster and I would like to invest my time and money in developing the arts and entertainment industry by using my influence and power to change the future of arts in SA,” he says.
For now though, fans can listen to his new EP and attend events that he’ll be hosting in his hometown of Alexandra, Johannesburg, in the next two months.
“I am hosting a stance show [car show] with music and food in Alex this coming Sunday, November 12 and I am hosting my first ever homecoming picnic in Alex on December 16.”
