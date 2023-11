Thabo Ndlovu was declared the winner of Idols SA season 19 at the Mosaïek Teatro in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The 26-year-old from Emalahleni emerged as the top performer, beating Princess MacDonald, a fellow Mpumalanga native from Bushbuckridge.

The grand finale of the show was a star-studded event, featuring performances from Cassper Nyovest, Vusi Nova, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, and Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo.