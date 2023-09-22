Mzansi huge RnB and soul market for international stars

A huge R&B and soul market dashed with nostalgia have been a good mix that has seen many erstwhile international stars descend on SA to take music lovers down memory lane.
While dominating genres such as amapiano, hip-hop and house music are popular among the youth, over the years there's been a growing number of international old-school R&B and soul acts successfully perform in SA. Promoters who bring these artists have sometimes been criticised for choosing forgotten musicians who come to SA to revive their careers.
Glen Netshipise, the director of Glen 21 Entertainment – the company responsible for bringing artists such as Tamia and Boyz II Men to SA – says the reason these stars continue to have successful tours is because SA has a big RnB and soul market.
“We choose artists based on who we think the market wants to see. Sometimes artists themselves reach out to us but we pick based on who would sell tickets.
“Though the younger market may not be attracted to old-school musicians, there is a big market that listens to that music and for them the music is still hot but also brings a nostalgia to music lovers.”
Remoakantse Holdings director Thabiso Mogashwa says other considerations promoters make when bringing international acts include the relevance of the singer to SA.
“We check who has the biggest following and whose music is still relevant and being played in pubs during soul sessions, which are a Sunday music culture in the country. RnB has evolved, we tap into a wider market by pairing local acts with these international stars.
“For example, Freddy Jackson will be joined by Zonke and Sjava during his concerts this month and that is done to attract a younger audience while accommodating our main market, which comprises older music lovers. We sit back as a team and look at who to team up with based on the genre.”
Having organised a number of sold-out shows, including Tevin Campbell's 2019 tour, Mogashwa says marketing plays an essential role in the success.
“We have a dedicated marketing team and I constantly tell promoters and people organising events that you can bring a strong artist but it's pointless if you don’t have a strong marketing budget.”
Another important factor to hosting successful events is choosing the right venue, Netshipise says.
“In Gauteng a popular venue is the Sun Arena in Pretoria because primary RnB and soul lovers are a much older market, so they look at convenience when booking tickets. Such a venue is central and has seating, which makes it convenient.”
While there is a big market for such events, some social media users have accused some stars of only touring SA when they are no longer at their peak.
“I think that’s misinformation,” Netshepile says. “These artists are still touring globally. For instance, Boys II Men toured in Rwanda and then in Australia and now they are coming to SA. So, social media users are only exposed to what’s happening in SA and that’s why they come to such conclusions. There will always be negative people, but we must remember that there’s a difference in social media and reality.”
Asked about the longevity of the model of bringing RnB and soul stars to SA, Mogashwa says this will continue.
“Because of the demand, these shows will be popular for a long time. For as long as this type of music is still listened to, we will keep bringing these artists. SA has a big RnB and soul culture where on a Sunday everyone listens to Metro FM while cooking or they visit pubs that host soul sessions. We’ll always be at the forefront of bringing these artists to the country so we can create an experience for fans.”
Mzansi huge RnB and soul market for international stars
Golden oldies fans ensure shows are properly filled up
