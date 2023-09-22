×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Curtain falls prematurely for The Suit Concer-tized at the Joburg Theatre

22 September 2023 - 12:48
Vusi Kunene, Alistair Dube and Jon Kubatsi during the stage play The Suit Concert-ized at Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. The show has since been cancelled.
Vusi Kunene, Alistair Dube and Jon Kubatsi during the stage play The Suit Concert-ized at Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. The show has since been cancelled.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Producers of theatre show The Suit Concer-tized that opened last week at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein have cancelled the remaining four shows.

The Suit Concer-tized, which featured stars like Vusi Kunene, Khutjo Green, Job Kubatsi and Brian Temba, was supposed to run until Sunday.

But on Thursday night, producers decided to cancel it.

Executive producer Mothobi Mutloatse said: "We are precluded by the various contracts signed with service providers, cast and crew to be able to elaborate."

He added that they took tough decisions to cancel the show.

He said people who bought tickets would be refunded.

The show is a re-imagined version of Can Temba's short story The Suit.

bambalelep@sowetan.co.za

A thrilling fantasy version of The Suit

Imagine a cheating wife gets busted and her husband punishes her by making her look after her lover’s suit and treat it  as a human.
Entertainment
4 days ago

IN PICS | The Suit Concer-tized

Renowned thespians Vusi Kunene and Khutjo Green, are set to bring to life to South African classic story - Can Themba's, The Suit.
Entertainment
1 week ago

Tsotsetsi takes music lovers back in time via The Suit

Music director of reimagined theatre show, The Suit Concert-ized, Tshepo Tsotetsi plans to take music lovers back in time.
Entertainment
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial