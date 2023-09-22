Producers of theatre show The Suit Concer-tized that opened last week at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein have cancelled the remaining four shows.
Curtain falls prematurely for The Suit Concer-tized at the Joburg Theatre
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Producers of theatre show The Suit Concer-tized that opened last week at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein have cancelled the remaining four shows.
The Suit Concer-tized, which featured stars like Vusi Kunene, Khutjo Green, Job Kubatsi and Brian Temba, was supposed to run until Sunday.
But on Thursday night, producers decided to cancel it.
Executive producer Mothobi Mutloatse said: "We are precluded by the various contracts signed with service providers, cast and crew to be able to elaborate."
He added that they took tough decisions to cancel the show.
He said people who bought tickets would be refunded.
The show is a re-imagined version of Can Temba's short story The Suit.
