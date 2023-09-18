DJ Milkyways scales heights of music industry

After finding herself trending when a video of her staring affectionately at Musa Keys during his performance went viral back in 2021, Mampho Motumi, who was named “Betty” by social media users, saw an opportunity to launch a music career.
Two years later, the rising star who now goes by the stage name DJ Milkyways is booked for gigs across the country and is fast building a name for herself.
“My love for DJing started in 2021 and with my newly found fame, I knew it would be easier for me to get into the industry because I was now acquainted with people who worked in it. I started by doing a few gigs but because I was still in school, I took a bit of a break from it,” she told Sowetan.
While she took a break from gigging, the Amapiano and dance DJ honed her craft and found a team that helped elevate her brand.
“I’d say that my skills have greatly improved since 2021 after I had my first gig at the News Café in Hatfield, Tshwane. Since then, I’ve managed to get my own equipment and a space where I can practise whenever I want to. I’ve also met people who have helped me with my mixing and mastering and I’ve really improved from when I started.”
Though taking the music scene by storm is her top priority, Milkyways is also passionate about empowering women to penetrate male-dominated spaces. She aims to break down barriers and create a more inclusive and diverse industry.
“I’m involved in initiatives that empower young girls to chase their dreams. I visit schools in my community of Tembisa and speak about how women can do anything they put their mind to, even if it’s DJing – which is commonly viewed as a career for men,” she said.
“I studied electrical engineering, which is another field that most men go into, and the reason I wanted to become an electrical engineer is because I grew up in a female-only household and I did not want my mother to call anyone to fix appliances or anything that was broken in the house. I wanted to do it myself. I fell in love with electricity as I was studying it, but I realised that I was more passionate about being in the music industry, so I decided to drop out as I could no longer handle both school and attending all my gigs,” she adds.
To remain relevant, Milkyways says she does not rely on dancing during her sets or wearing revealing clothes like some women DJs have done but purely on her talent and giving audiences an unforgettable sonic experience through her infectious energy, unparalleled skills and a unique blend of electrifying beats.
In the near future, the DJ hopes to become a global phenomenon and will release an EP that music lovers can enjoy.
“I am working on an EP I’ll release in due course and will also release audio mixes. I plan to grow bigger and have many plans for the Milkyways brand. For now though, music lovers can stay tuned to my social media pages to become part of my music journey and catch my performances at a venue near them.”
DJ Milkyways scales heights of music industry
Rising star ditched engineering to pursue her passion
Image: Wizzle Photography
