And the winner of Warner Bros. SA’s 'Blue Beetle' competition is ...
One lucky superhero fan has won a bejewelled collector's item inspired by the epic action movie 'Blue Beetle' worth more than R100,000
It's not every day an incredible new superhero makes their debut on the big screen. That's why Warner Bros. SA decided to commission a one-of-a-kind prize for a competition celebrating the release of its latest blockbuster, Blue Beetle.
Blue Beetle tells the origin story of the DC comic book character of the same name — and the Scarab, a sophisticated piece of alien biotechnology that's responsible for giving him his extraordinary superpowers.
Taking inspiration from the Scarab, jeweller Nevin Sher (aka The Diamond Guy), handcrafted a unique collector's item for one Blue Beetle fan to win.
The resulting prize, a decorative gold scarab beetle studded with sapphires and featuring the DC logo on the back, is worth more than R100,000. “It will be framed as an ornament, but if the winner would like, it could also be made into a pendant,” says Sher.
To stand a chance to win this bespoke treasure, superhero enthusiasts were asked to watch the Blue Beetle trailer and answer a question about it via an online entry form. Those who answered correctly were entered into a random draw — and Zaahid Khan was named the lucky winner.
Blue Beetle is on at cinemas now. Watch the trailer below and book your tickets today.
This article was sponsored by Warner Bros. SA.