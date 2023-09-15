×

Entertainment

IN PICS | The Suit Concer-tized

Revenge is a dish best served in a suit!

By Staff Reporter - 15 September 2023 - 11:48
Khutjo Green and Vusi Kunene during the dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Renowned thespians Vusi Kunene and Khutjo Green, are set to bring to life to South African classic story - Can Themba's, The Suit. 

The tale of lust and betrayal is re-imagined in an exciting musical, The Suit Concer-tized, which also features the likes of musician Brian Themba as well as original compositions by musical director Tshepo Tsotetsi and Viwe Mkizwana, performed live by the young New Skool Orchestra.

 Joburg City Theatre's artistic director, James Ngcobo has described The Suit as a "classic story of romantic betrayal and revenge that is far more than a period piece – it is a vivid and timeless narrative that lends itself to reinterpretation in many contexts."

Sowetan's veteran photographer, Veli Nhlapo, gives us a sneak peek into the dress rehearsal of the reworked Sophiatown-era story, which befittingly takes to the stage on Heritage Month.

Vusi Kunene during the dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thespians Vusi Kunene and Khutjo Green during the dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thespians Vusi Kunene and Khutjo Green during the dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thespians Vusi Kunene and Khutjo Green during the dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thespians Vusi Kunene and Khutjo Green during the dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Vusi Kunene during the dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thespians Vusi Kunene and Khutjo Green during the dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Khutjo Green
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thespians Vusi Kunene and Khutjo Green during the dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thespians Vusi Kunene and Khutjo Green during the dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thespians Vusi Kunene and Khutjo Green during the dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Vusi Kunene
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Vusi Kunene, Alistair Dube and Job Kubatsi during the dress rehearsal
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Vusi Kunene during the dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Vusi Kunene and Alistair Dube
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Actor and musician Brian Themba during dress rehearsal
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Dress rehearsal of stage play The Suit Concer-tized
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Suit Concer-tized arrives at Joburg Theatre’s Mandela Theatre for a limited season from 15 to 24 September 2023.

