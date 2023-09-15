IN PICS | The Suit Concer-tized

Renowned thespians Vusi Kunene and Khutjo Green, are set to bring to life to South African classic story - Can Themba's, The Suit.

The tale of lust and betrayal is re-imagined in an exciting musical, The Suit Concer-tized, which also features the likes of musician Brian Themba as well as original compositions by musical director Tshepo Tsotetsi and Viwe Mkizwana, performed live by the young New Skool Orchestra.

Joburg City Theatre's artistic director, James Ngcobo has described The Suit as a "classic story of romantic betrayal and revenge that is far more than a period piece – it is a vivid and timeless narrative that lends itself to reinterpretation in many contexts."

Sowetan's veteran photographer, Veli Nhlapo, gives us a sneak peek into the dress rehearsal of the reworked Sophiatown-era story, which befittingly takes to the stage on Heritage Month.