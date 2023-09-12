Justice will eventually prevail, says Pretty Samuels as Lebo M leaves court in smiles

Pretty, who confidently left the court, told TshisaLIVE she was assured the law would take its course, but could not speak on the the protection order as the matter was sub judice.

“I think it's too early to say [how I am feeling]. We just came out of court. I'm still consulting. I do know that justice will eventually prevail ,” she said.

A source told TshisaLIVE the protection order stated that Pretty remains in one of Lebo's properties.

Pretty confirmed she had collected the divorce summons and was consulting her legal team regarding proceedings.

This is Lebo's last attempt at marriage after his bid for marital bliss failed again, he intimated.

“I don’t know if I will ever marry again. I won’t share a home with a woman any more, [even if] I fall in love with them. Until my youngest is at least 20-25 and I’m lucky to be alive,” he previously told Sunday Times.