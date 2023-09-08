Matikinca bags top art competition for piece inspired by underprivileged children

Art student Nosiviwe Matikinca’s piece Ndiziphiwe – They were given to me, has won her the opportunity to have a solo exhibition and cash.
The piece, which comprises a ceramic installation about underprivileged pupils who wear school shoes that are handed down to them by their older siblings or family members, set her apart from nearly 800 other entrants at the Sasol New Signatures competition recently.
Matikinca, 22, is a third year in bachelor of visual arts student at the Nelson Mandela University in the Eastern Cape.
She walked away with a cash prize of R100,000 and will have a solo exhibition at the Pretoria Art Museum next year.
Themba Mkhangeli from Cape Town, Western Cape, was runner-up and awarded R25,000 for his work Amawele.
Matikinca said she was grateful for the opportunity.
“My family and friends will never hear the end of it. I am grateful to my lecturers for their help and motivation and to my parents for allowing me to study what I love. I am patting myself on the shoulder for all the hard work and I thank the Almighty for blessing me with this gift. It is His, I am just a vessel.”
Matikinca said her winning piece was inspired by children from underprivileged backgrounds.
“My piece is about those learners who come from less privileged backgrounds, and whose parents cannot afford to buy them new school shoes. They wear shoes given to them by their friends and relatives. While collecting these shoes in the township some people didn’t have an old pair to give me. When I could not meet the targeted number of shoes, I felt discouraged and I felt like I was not conveying my message fully.
“My lecturer suggested that I make a mould and cast the shoes in slip, a ceramic casting technique. The slip really captured the essence of the shoes, every cut, tear and the journey of each learner. This material is very fragile and it makes whatever you cast with it a precious piece.
“I love working with different materials, literally anything I find. I just never wanted to limit myself to one way of creating art. I collect a lot of stuff when I walk around my area. I use these found materials along with others in some of my works.”
Matikinca who entered the competition for the first time and hit the jackpot, said she did not know what to expect when she entered.
She said winning the competition would launch her name in the industry before she could even officially start her art career.
“I didn’t have much knowledge about the competition. I only heard about it when people in the department spoke about it and as a result, we had to take part in it for one of our school modules. This competition is important for me because it will put my name on the map as an artist. It brings me joy and excitement to know that someone will know that there is a girl named Nosiviwe out there.”
Matikinca fell in love with art at a young age. When her mother noticed her talent, she enrolled her in a lot of creative short courses, including the one which was facilitated by the Learn to Earn community development programme.
“In primary school my teachers used to ask me what I wanted to be when I was older, I replied I wanted to draw and paint the whole day and my classmates used to laugh at me. For high school, I went to an arts and culture school, and I enjoyed being there, sometimes my parents could not afford the materials I needed. So, I got a part-time job so to assist them with buying the materials.
“I attended after school programmes and workshops that were hosted by the Enlighten Education Trust and the Peter Clarke Art Centre. I just wanted to learn more,” Matikinca said.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Matikinca bags top art competition for piece inspired by underprivileged children
Wins R100,000 and will have a solo exhibition at the Pretoria Art Museum next year
Image: Supplied
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
