Khanyisa's exhibition a home-coming experience

Khanyisa explains that upon arriving in Cape Town they fell in love with the appeal and beauty of the Mother City.
“I explored my way into the fine art programme at University of Cape Town and through this, I could zoom in on this beautiful city and its thick history. It almost feels like there is a debate about the two cities and which one is better than the other for various reasons.
"I wanted to highlight that kind of debate through my work and the relationship that I have with both cities because I am product of both. I grew up in Joburg in one of the semi-suburb areas until I was 21 and moved to Cape Town.
“On the opening night, people came out in numbers though I know that Joburg people are quite skeptical. It was a good thing that people came out to engage."
Khanyisa, who graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree from the Michaelis School of Fine Art, University of Cape Town, in 2016, approaches art differently.
Khanyisa normally fuse two worlds, which is animation with traditional art to produce unique art pieces that stands out because of colour.
"I take myself as a solution finder. When I work I just dive into the deep and try to find my way out. I try to go for the toughest visuals hoping to resolve them. I prefer wood because it is a familiar medium of choice. When it comes to colours, I do my best to make sure that there is visual appeal.”
Khanyisa, who won one of the prestigious art awards last year, feels that the award came at the right time after working hard for years.
“The award came when I was matured as an artist. As you establish yourself as an artist and someone who has a career that is in the public, someone you feel that there are things that you deserve. It is just a mental state. The biggest thing is that it is a validation and opens my work to a wider audience."
Khanyisa, who was born in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, fell in love with drawing in grade 2.
They say they felt comfortable scribbling around with pencil and they could see that they were making sense.
“I used to draw a lot after school and I got better with time. It was something that my family noticed and did their best to nurture it and support me.”
Khanyisa hosted the debut exhibition in 2018.
The artist has participated in group shows locally and internationally, in areas like Chicago, US, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Hamburg in Germany and Washington, DC.
They completed a residency at the Cité international des arts in Paris in 2022 and participated in a Fountainhead Residency in Miami in 2018.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Khanyisa's exhibition a home-coming experience
Multimedia artist showcases talent at the Johannesburg Art Gallery
Image: Supplied
Award-winning multimedia artist Dada Khanyisa unpacks the experience of living in Cape Town in their new exhibition.
Titled Cape Town, the solo exhibition opens at the Johannesburg Art Gallery.
Khanyisa, who uses they and them as pronouns because they are gender-neutral, returns where they grew up to share their knowledge of art.
In their new exhibition, Khanyisa is comparing the big cities and how they experienced it. Through Cape Town, they reflect on the decade of living in the city.
Born in 1991, the winner of FNB Art Prize 2022 enjoys speaking their mind in materials like wood, plastic and glass to explore various subjects about daily life.
Khanyisa explains that the exhibition is some sort of homecoming exhibition.
“I have returned to the City of Gold with an exhibition focusing on my experiences since leaving Gauteng. Cape Town acts as a semi-autobiographical notebook of spaces and moments that have shaped them in the Mother City, some of which no longer exist.
“I have encountered many people, textures, sunsets, rainproof jackets, open relationships, R2 requests, wood and strong community. There have been plenty of life-altering and character-shifting moments, most of which have been necessary.”
Image: Supplied
Khanyisa explains that upon arriving in Cape Town they fell in love with the appeal and beauty of the Mother City.
“I explored my way into the fine art programme at University of Cape Town and through this, I could zoom in on this beautiful city and its thick history. It almost feels like there is a debate about the two cities and which one is better than the other for various reasons.
"I wanted to highlight that kind of debate through my work and the relationship that I have with both cities because I am product of both. I grew up in Joburg in one of the semi-suburb areas until I was 21 and moved to Cape Town.
“On the opening night, people came out in numbers though I know that Joburg people are quite skeptical. It was a good thing that people came out to engage."
Khanyisa, who graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree from the Michaelis School of Fine Art, University of Cape Town, in 2016, approaches art differently.
Khanyisa normally fuse two worlds, which is animation with traditional art to produce unique art pieces that stands out because of colour.
"I take myself as a solution finder. When I work I just dive into the deep and try to find my way out. I try to go for the toughest visuals hoping to resolve them. I prefer wood because it is a familiar medium of choice. When it comes to colours, I do my best to make sure that there is visual appeal.”
Khanyisa, who won one of the prestigious art awards last year, feels that the award came at the right time after working hard for years.
“The award came when I was matured as an artist. As you establish yourself as an artist and someone who has a career that is in the public, someone you feel that there are things that you deserve. It is just a mental state. The biggest thing is that it is a validation and opens my work to a wider audience."
Khanyisa, who was born in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, fell in love with drawing in grade 2.
They say they felt comfortable scribbling around with pencil and they could see that they were making sense.
“I used to draw a lot after school and I got better with time. It was something that my family noticed and did their best to nurture it and support me.”
Khanyisa hosted the debut exhibition in 2018.
The artist has participated in group shows locally and internationally, in areas like Chicago, US, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Hamburg in Germany and Washington, DC.
They completed a residency at the Cité international des arts in Paris in 2022 and participated in a Fountainhead Residency in Miami in 2018.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Ngobeni’s art exposes plight of black people
No bull, Ka Zenzile pushes boundaries of what's considered art
Bag Factory pauses to reflect with evocative exhibition
Enjoy The Beautiful Things as exhibition returns
Exhibition feast for art lovers at Bag Factory
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos