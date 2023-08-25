Amadodana to drop 40th album in the new year

Legendary gospel group Amadodana Ase Wesile are planning to release their 40th album early next year.
In 1985, the choir recorded their first album, and were told they needed to add a musical instrument to their music by a record label, to make it more “interesting and less boring”.
The popular traditional gospel group founder and lead singer Thomas Mokgathi decided that he would keep it at a loud bible thump. This led to the recording being locked away in a room, where thieves stole it, and he heard it playing at taxi ranks.
“We recorded the whole album for only two hours... Someone stole the cassettes from the [studio] and that is how we came in the picture. I just heard my voice everywhere and I was confused by what was happening,” Mokgathi said.
“The people who stole [the album recording] sold it. When the [producers] realised this, they told us to record another because of the demand.”
The latest album is titled Nkosi Sihlangene, and Mokgathi said he opted for the name because it took years to form a strong Amadodana group after he was met with negativity from some of the congregants.
“I wasn’t born into the Methodist church. There were three guys who would pick me up to go clean the church, I would help with moving around furniture. This sparked an interest, so I joined it. [This was] after serving seven years in prison,” he said.
“Because I used to steal, people didn’t believe that I had changed, they didn’t notice that God had plans for me. I met some of our founding members during our national service in Bloemfontein. We were over 30 members, but some kept falling off along the way until I was left with 14 trustworthy members...”
Now only four members of the original lineup are still actively involved and are backed by new, younger recruits.
The members always know how to have fun together outside church while upholding the reputation of the group.
The youngest member, the 32-year-old Thato Pule, said: “I joined the group in 2019. I live in Mahikeng and when we are travelling, we would go to a shisanyama because there is nothing wrong with having a bit of good time. I just make sure I respect myself and the church. We visited Busy Corner in Tembisa the other day after our performance.”
Spokesperson Siphiwo Mxhosa, who joined in 2004 said he would listen to Radio Sesotho, now Lesedi FM, while playing football at home every Sunday morning.
“There was a show named Ntetsetse Ke O Bapalle. It must have run for an hour. People called in, requesting their favourite songs be played. And I thought to myself that one day, I would love to meet the members of the group,” said Mxhosa.
He said there is a lot in store for their fans. He said the anticipated album will be surrounded by gratefulness as they have survived tough conditions like the pandemic.
“The last album was in 2019. God has kept us alive and is giving us another chance. Our ideas are usually formulated during our studio time. We don’t have to rehearse a lot because we are all members of this church.
“The group is full of creative people. It is governed by the rules of the church. Everyone must respect the brand and we all know who started this and it keeps us going,” he said.
Amadodana Asewesile have also joined the fight against gender-based violence and toxic masculinity.
“We have not heard of any of our members being involved in gender-based violence, and if we do, we will be the first to disown him and throw him out to the vultures,” said Mxhosa.
“We have realised that most of these men are leopards in sheep's skin, who are sometimes leaders in churches. We should not commodify women,” he said.
Amadodana to drop 40th album in the new year
'Nkosi Sihlangene' celebrates group's staying power since the 80's
Image: Supplied
Legendary gospel group Amadodana Ase Wesile are planning to release their 40th album early next year.
In 1985, the choir recorded their first album, and were told they needed to add a musical instrument to their music by a record label, to make it more “interesting and less boring”.
The popular traditional gospel group founder and lead singer Thomas Mokgathi decided that he would keep it at a loud bible thump. This led to the recording being locked away in a room, where thieves stole it, and he heard it playing at taxi ranks.
“We recorded the whole album for only two hours... Someone stole the cassettes from the [studio] and that is how we came in the picture. I just heard my voice everywhere and I was confused by what was happening,” Mokgathi said.
“The people who stole [the album recording] sold it. When the [producers] realised this, they told us to record another because of the demand.”
The latest album is titled Nkosi Sihlangene, and Mokgathi said he opted for the name because it took years to form a strong Amadodana group after he was met with negativity from some of the congregants.
“I wasn’t born into the Methodist church. There were three guys who would pick me up to go clean the church, I would help with moving around furniture. This sparked an interest, so I joined it. [This was] after serving seven years in prison,” he said.
“Because I used to steal, people didn’t believe that I had changed, they didn’t notice that God had plans for me. I met some of our founding members during our national service in Bloemfontein. We were over 30 members, but some kept falling off along the way until I was left with 14 trustworthy members...”
Now only four members of the original lineup are still actively involved and are backed by new, younger recruits.
The members always know how to have fun together outside church while upholding the reputation of the group.
The youngest member, the 32-year-old Thato Pule, said: “I joined the group in 2019. I live in Mahikeng and when we are travelling, we would go to a shisanyama because there is nothing wrong with having a bit of good time. I just make sure I respect myself and the church. We visited Busy Corner in Tembisa the other day after our performance.”
Spokesperson Siphiwo Mxhosa, who joined in 2004 said he would listen to Radio Sesotho, now Lesedi FM, while playing football at home every Sunday morning.
“There was a show named Ntetsetse Ke O Bapalle. It must have run for an hour. People called in, requesting their favourite songs be played. And I thought to myself that one day, I would love to meet the members of the group,” said Mxhosa.
He said there is a lot in store for their fans. He said the anticipated album will be surrounded by gratefulness as they have survived tough conditions like the pandemic.
“The last album was in 2019. God has kept us alive and is giving us another chance. Our ideas are usually formulated during our studio time. We don’t have to rehearse a lot because we are all members of this church.
“The group is full of creative people. It is governed by the rules of the church. Everyone must respect the brand and we all know who started this and it keeps us going,” he said.
Amadodana Asewesile have also joined the fight against gender-based violence and toxic masculinity.
“We have not heard of any of our members being involved in gender-based violence, and if we do, we will be the first to disown him and throw him out to the vultures,” said Mxhosa.
“We have realised that most of these men are leopards in sheep's skin, who are sometimes leaders in churches. We should not commodify women,” he said.
Amadodana take a stand for women's rights
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos