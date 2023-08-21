How Chinese singing contest changed my life – Modiba
Musician from Mamelodi sings in Mandarin
South African singer Motswedi Modiba, who is taking part in China’s biggest singing competition, says her life has transformed over the past two months.
Modiba, also known as MOE, says since she entered the Sing! China competition she has been overwhelmed by the support she received from South Africans that has inspired her to soldier on despite initially having had thoughts of leaving the competition. ..
