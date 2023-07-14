As the Mrs South Africa pageant, which seeks to give married women a platform to become the country's ambassador, returns, the top 30 finalists were recently announced at a ceremony held at the Theatre of Marcellus in Johannesburg.
Making the cut is Soweto-based Tshego Gaelae who says that being part of the pageant is a dream come true. Gaelae plans to empower the public through creating awareness around social justice and the legal rights of citizens.
“Mrs South Africa is not just a pageant, but a platform that celebrates women for all their diversity, strength and passions. It does not expect women to be boxed into a set of requirements but rather empowers them to be the best versions of themselves,” she said.
This year’s panel of judges include former Mrs South Africa title holders, Matapa Maila and Jacqueline Ferns, Dr Fezile Mkhize and Catherine Constantinides.
On selecting the top 30 finalists, Mrs South Africa CEO Joani Johnson said that the dedication from the chosen finalists is what made them stand out from the 100 semifinalist entries.
"We were simply amazed by the remarkable talent and dedication of each of this year’s top 30 finalists, and we look forward to welcoming them on the next stage of their Dallmayr Mrs South Africa journey,” she said.
“Their strength, resilience, and determination in pursuing their dreams truly serve as an example to all women and girls, and we’re proud to be a part of a new chapter in their stories," she said.
The grand finale, where one finalist will be crowned the new Dallmayr Mrs South Africa, will be held on November 17.
Mrs SA top 30 finalist Tshego Gaelae praises platform that pageant gives women
Image: Supplied
