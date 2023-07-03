Here’s the official line-up below:
RISE fm shakes up its line-up
Station boss says shake-up will keep sound fresh for listeners
Image: Supplied
Mpumalanga’s only commercial radio station, RISE fm, has officially released its new line-up for 2023/24.
RISE fm’s general manager Lance Claasen believes the shake-up will keep the station’s sound fresh for its listeners.
“All radio stations need to refresh their line-up annually, balancing and keeping the sound of the station fresh while at the same time not being disruptive to the listener,” said Claasen.
The new voices of RISE include Carol Hobbs – the 2023 winner in the TV and Radio category of M&G 200 young people under 35. Hobbs is pairing up with Bonginkosi Zulu, fondly known as Thebigzill Onair, on the afternoon drive show.
Khutso Mamabolo (Vibe), who was with the station at its inception nine years ago, returns to take on Saturday afternoons.
Claasen has further expressed gratitude for the contribution made by the presenters who have parted ways with the station. “We thank the staff that have left us, and we wish them well in their new endeavours.”
Image: Supplied
Here’s the official line-up below:
Monday – Friday
06h00 – 09h00
RISE fm will have an all-female breakfast team with Jennifer Lubisi (JT) hosting, Zilungile Mnisi on news and Nosipho Hadebe on Sport. JT is now Mpumalanga’s Official Aunty with the advent of the Kids-in-60sec quiz every morning at 07h10.
09h00 – 12h00
The dynamic Tlotlang Moletsane will be inspiring and motivating to the province between 09h00 and 12h00 weekdays.
12h00 -15h00
Kedebone Mkhabela (The Fabulous Mizz K) will continue to keep audiences laughing and entertained with a mixture of entertainment news and fun talk topics.
15h00 -17h00
Carol Hobbs and Thebigzill Onair will take listeners home, ensuring they get updated on news, traffic and a mountain of laughter.
17h00 – 17h30
Taking Care of Business is hosted by the energetic Wandile Mazibuko. He keeps the province up to date on the business news that Mpumalanga has to know. Broadcasting from Monday to Thursday, he keeps business leaders on their toes.
17h30 – 19h00
Marawa Sport Worldwide, hosted by the multiple award-winning Robert Marawa, is the leading sports show in SA and connects fans to their sporting heroes.
19h00 – 20h00
RISE fm IN 60 MINUTES is hosted by Musa Sikhosana, keeping the Mpumalanga political leaders accountable, with an in-depth look at Mpumalanga and SA politics.
20h00 – 23h00
Fezile Manzini takes the journey on navigating through domestic issues, helping listeners to cope in their relationships and even find jobs.
Weekends
06h00 – 09h00
The young and spritely Princess Mobeng (Princess M) will take her audience on a tour of Mpumalanga every weekend, whether it be the Panorama Route or the coalfields of Emalahleni. She will explore every part of the province.
09h00 – 12h00
Lilly Makofane (Lilly waga Makofane) makes her way from the afternoon drive to host the RISE fm top 30. Always full of energy, Lilly will be driving listeners to the top songs in SA.
12h00 – 15h00
Vibe is a new-old voice on the station. Returning to RISE fm after many years, he brings a familiar fresh sound to weekend afternoons.
15h00 – 18h00
Sibo “The Queen” Pilson comes earlier to get the weekend started. Known for her mixes, she looks to get you dancing in your seat.
