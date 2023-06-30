According to Mokgonyana, the play looks at the state of the nation, how things are run, including corruption.
“The story is written as a reflection on the rise of the tenderpreneurs. It dissects those issues and the dealings between politicians and businesspeople, . which is quite relevant. The approach to the story was using humour as a tool for deception. We look at the promises made but never kept.
“It is important that when people look at the piece they unmask corruption. Corruption has a face even though it does not have colour, race or gender,” says Mokgonyana.
Langa says they had to look for actors who are capable of delivering.
“We have a seasoned actor like Lebohang Motaung, playing the lead role. The show also features Anelisa Phewa and Tshireletso Nkoane, the only woman in the show. The gender is not important in the storyline because we are demonstrating that corruption does not have gender or race.
“We also have Zolile Gama who is a seasoned actor, having acted with the late Mncedisi Tshabangu, and the youngest actor Moagi.
“As theatre makers, it is important to give young actors an opportunity to showcase their abilities. That is why we added a young person in this team,” says Langa.
KKK will premier in Makhanda before coming back to Market Theatre in July.
Satirical play on corruption set to wow arts festival
KKK focuses on corruption between politics and business
Image: supplied
If attracting large audiences was a measuring stick for the quality of a theatre production, Khongolose Khomanding Khommissars (KKK) should be a hit at the National Arts Festival (NAF).
The play, which is directed by popular theatre duo Billy Langa and Mahlatsi Mokgonyana, opens on Friday night at Box Theatre at Rhodes University in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.
The biggest festival in Africa started last Thursday and ends on Sunday.
KKK is a beautiful story of corruption in SA and is told through satire.
Written by Bobs Tshabalala, the play features actors like Lebohang Motaung who plays Qiniso Nxumalo, Anelisa Phewa as Siqalo Hoko, Tshireletso Nkoane who portrays Tsebo Rapoo, Xolisa Gama as Ronald Mulaudzi and Moagi Kai is Mxolisi Mthembu.
In KKK, the award-winning duo take on the conspicuous interactions and not entirely lawful activities of modern day South African politics.
The play dissects collaborative dealings between politicians and businessmen which contributes to contemporary SA’s current chaotic political dispensation.
Image: Supplied
According to Mokgonyana, the play looks at the state of the nation, how things are run, including corruption.
“The story is written as a reflection on the rise of the tenderpreneurs. It dissects those issues and the dealings between politicians and businesspeople, . which is quite relevant. The approach to the story was using humour as a tool for deception. We look at the promises made but never kept.
“It is important that when people look at the piece they unmask corruption. Corruption has a face even though it does not have colour, race or gender,” says Mokgonyana.
Langa says they had to look for actors who are capable of delivering.
“We have a seasoned actor like Lebohang Motaung, playing the lead role. The show also features Anelisa Phewa and Tshireletso Nkoane, the only woman in the show. The gender is not important in the storyline because we are demonstrating that corruption does not have gender or race.
“We also have Zolile Gama who is a seasoned actor, having acted with the late Mncedisi Tshabangu, and the youngest actor Moagi.
“As theatre makers, it is important to give young actors an opportunity to showcase their abilities. That is why we added a young person in this team,” says Langa.
KKK will premier in Makhanda before coming back to Market Theatre in July.
Image: Supplied
Langa and Mokgonyana who are already in Makhanda for their performance point out that there is a general interest in the show from the public and as a result the tickets are selling fast.
“When viewers watch this show, I would like them to enjoy the piece because it is told through satire. We are not targeting anyone with the show. It scrutinises the politics of SA and how corruption has become the norm.
“As theatre makers, we use protest theatre to show our disappointments and highlight these issues as we head to the [national general] elections next year.”
When questioned about their collaborative directorship Mokgonyana says: “It is a collaborative effort that also involves assistant director, Ketsia Velaphi. We are always championing the idea of collaboration. We believe that each one for us brings in a different idea into the story. The two of us understand each other on many levels, including creatively. Art is opening that space for collaboration.”
Langa and Mokgonyana are independent collaborative theatre makers. The duo have produced original creative and theatrical works in SA and their work has toured most parts of the country and internationally, including countries such as Namibia, Germany, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom.
They have won awards, including the prestigious Standard Bank Young Artists Award 2022 for Theatre, Cape Town Fringe Fresh Award for Performance, Cape Town Fringe Fresh Creative Award for Directing, Standard Bank Ovation Awards, The Naledi Theatre Award for Best Production for Young Audiences, Naledi Theatre Award for Best Solo Performance, FUSE International Award for Best International Performance Award [UK], ICA Fellowship Award and the ACT (Arts and Culture Trust) Impact prize finalist.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Serote’s epic poem Sikhahlel’u OR asks pertinent questions on stage
Kani’s award-winning play still relevant to issues SA is facing — Dakile
Show goes on as 'We will Rock You' returns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos