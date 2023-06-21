TB survivor shares message of hope

Young author Bokang Phiri has published his first book in which he shares his fight and journey to recovery after his tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis.
The 12-year-old boy of Roodepoort, on the West Rand, wrote Yami and the Ball with the hope it will inspire and encourage the culture of reading among young people.
He was diagnosed with TB when he was two. He shares a message of hope and faith in his book which was published in April.
He said the idea for the book came after he told his father that he wanted to start his own business.
Bokang said he wanted to sell sweets in his area but his father suggested he does something different and inspirational.
“We prayed and meditated about it and the idea of the book came. The plan was to see the book reach my peers and it is a simple and readable book. I felt I needed to share my story to inspire people.
"I was two years old and I cannot even remember how it felt at the time. My mother told me that I had to take the treatment until I got better. I think what assisted me was that my parents kept praying and eventually the prayers were answered and I am thankful to that,” said Bokang.
“Through the book I want to share with everyone that TB is a serious disease and I am encouraging those who have been diagnosed with it to take their medication seriously. I want to encourage people that even if you are sick, you must trust in God and you will be healed.”
His mother Neo said the family was shocked when her son, who goes to Florida Primary, was diagnosed with TB.
“It was difficult for us because none of us in the family had it. We had to make sure that he takes the medication for six months and from then he was healed. But seeing him now writing books makes me proud as a mother. We want him to have a better future and we are exposing him to a lot of things, including art.”
Bokang said he is aware that the culture of reading with understanding in SA is poor, especially among schoolchildren.
Through his book he wants to play his part and promote the culture of reading.
“I want to inspire young boys and girls to start reading at a very young age and make a difference in our communities. Not being able to read with understanding is bad because it will affect your performance at school.
"The book will be translated into other different languages so that it can reach a wider audience. I am also planning to donate some copies of my books in other countries to encourage this culture. I appeal to those who can afford to buy my book to do that and donate to needy kids,” said Bokang.
TB survivor shares message of hope
Young writer seeks to inspire children to read books
