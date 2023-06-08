Give a voice to story time with Cadbury

According to a recent survey 75% of South African parents feel that the demanding pace of life reduces the opportunities to spend as much quality time with their children as they would like.

To make a difference, Cadbury Dairy Milk has introduced the ‘Generously Give a Voice to Story Time’ initiative, which aims to bring families together.

Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA Category Lead for Chocolate, says, “As a brand that is rooted in the spirit of generosity and bringing people closer together, Cadbury has been on a three-year journey with the nation of storytellers to curate a digital library of 1 500 relatable children’s stories in all 11 South African languages. The next stage of this journey is to bring these stories to life by adding South African voices to the digital library and ensure that children throughout the country continue to enjoy story time.”

Give a Voice to Story Time

Cadbury’s ‘Generously Give a Voice to Story Time’ initiative makes story time more accessible and enjoyable by offering South Africans the opportunity to step back from their busy lives and enjoy a magical audio story in their home language with their loved ones.

Cadbury partnered with local personalities, Shekhinah, Rorisang Thandekiso, Yoza Mnyanda-Siboto and Jak de Priester, who have generously given their voices to narrate stories from the library in a variety of local languages.

“Storytime presents a great opportunity to bond with my daughter. It’s a chance to teach her and a chance to explore creativity and imagination with her. There’s nothing I love more than watching her eyes light up when her favourite part of a story is drawing near, ‘’comments content creator, musician, mom and story enthusiast, Yoza Siboto of Darkie Fiction.