I was initially against his dancing – Musa's mom

Matale, a teacher, said: “I am happy that he made it to the finale. The whole Zone 16 [Sebokeng in the Vaal] is happy about Musa’s achievement.
“The whole family is happy. I don’t even know what to say about him. I strongly believe in my boy... Musa has made me proud. I don’t even know what to say when I speak to him but he knows that deep down, I support and love him.”
About being against his dance career, she said: “I remember that when I wanted to enroll him at university, he just did not want to do engineering. We were angry at him as a family when he chose dance over engineering.
“I was worried he would fall when I saw him dancing. But he hated it when people felt pity for him. He would say he is not disabled. I can’t believe that dance has taken him to international stages. I am speechless about his success.”
The 47-year-old mother said Motha, who now lives in London, showed bravery when he spent three years at Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging after being diagnosed with cancer.
She said the chemotherapy was hectic for the young Motha.
She said the cancer was detected after Motha sustained an injury while playing soccer.
“Musa loved soccer and he was good at it. When they kicked him in the knee, it got swollen and it was bigger than the size of the head of a human being. It was at that time that they diagnosed him with cancer.
“I used to cry when I visited him in hospital because people that were admitted with him were dying one by one. I did not know how that was going to affect him mentally.
“It was the most difficult time in my life and I don’t know how I survived the stress. Signing those consent forms for him to be amputated was the most difficult thing that I had to do as a parent. I can’t believe that I have healed from that pain,” said Matale.
After amputation, Matale said her son remained motivated, looking forward to continuing with studies though he was behind by three years.
“I was worried how his life would be. As a parent, you know you gave birth to a person who had two legs and things had to change. I was worried about how he will respond to treatment at school, but Musa was fine.”
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
I was initially against his dancing – Musa's mom
'For him to make it to Britain’s Got Talent finale is a win'
Image: Britain's Got Talent/YouTube
The mother of contemporary dancer Musa Motha has praised her son for his bravery and fearless spirit.
Motha made history last week when he got a group golden buzzer from all four judges for his audition at Britain’s Got Talent in Manchester.
His performance got him a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, and the audience that packed The Lowry Theatre to capacity.
On Sunday, he delivered another stellar performance which left the audience and judges mesmerised.
Speaking to Sowetan last week, amputee Motha’s mother Ntokozo Matale said she had initially been against her son’s dance career.
She said for her son to make it to the finale was a win on its own.
Motha competed against 15 other extremely talented people,that included Amy Lou, Viggo Venn, Olivia Lynes, Ghetto Kids, Travis George Malakai Bayoh Duo Odyssey, O’Connor and Lillianna Clifton.
However, Viggo Venn emerged as the winner through votes, taking home £250,000 (about R6m). Runners-up were Lillian Clifton and Cillian O’Connor.
Amputee dancer takes Britons by storm
Matale, a teacher, said: “I am happy that he made it to the finale. The whole Zone 16 [Sebokeng in the Vaal] is happy about Musa’s achievement.
“The whole family is happy. I don’t even know what to say about him. I strongly believe in my boy... Musa has made me proud. I don’t even know what to say when I speak to him but he knows that deep down, I support and love him.”
About being against his dance career, she said: “I remember that when I wanted to enroll him at university, he just did not want to do engineering. We were angry at him as a family when he chose dance over engineering.
“I was worried he would fall when I saw him dancing. But he hated it when people felt pity for him. He would say he is not disabled. I can’t believe that dance has taken him to international stages. I am speechless about his success.”
The 47-year-old mother said Motha, who now lives in London, showed bravery when he spent three years at Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging after being diagnosed with cancer.
She said the chemotherapy was hectic for the young Motha.
She said the cancer was detected after Motha sustained an injury while playing soccer.
“Musa loved soccer and he was good at it. When they kicked him in the knee, it got swollen and it was bigger than the size of the head of a human being. It was at that time that they diagnosed him with cancer.
“I used to cry when I visited him in hospital because people that were admitted with him were dying one by one. I did not know how that was going to affect him mentally.
“It was the most difficult time in my life and I don’t know how I survived the stress. Signing those consent forms for him to be amputated was the most difficult thing that I had to do as a parent. I can’t believe that I have healed from that pain,” said Matale.
After amputation, Matale said her son remained motivated, looking forward to continuing with studies though he was behind by three years.
“I was worried how his life would be. As a parent, you know you gave birth to a person who had two legs and things had to change. I was worried about how he will respond to treatment at school, but Musa was fine.”
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Mentor backs Motha in Britain's Got Talent
Motha floors judges and audience
Nothing is impossible as Musa Motha dances his way to the top
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos