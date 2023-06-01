Ndlovu was a treasure to the acting industry

Actor Meshack Mavuso Magabane has in his tribute to thespian Patrick Ndlovu, praised him for showing him the ropes.
The news of Ndlovu’s death was announced by his agency, Moonyeen Lee Associates (MLA), on Wednesday morning.
Ndlovu, who acted in Yizo Yizo and Zone 14, passed away at the age of 85.
“We were proud to represent such a consummate professional and majestic talent. He was a kind and gentle man, always ready with a smile even when times were tough. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family and friends,” said MLA in a statement.
The agency said it was deeply saddened by Ndlovu’s passing, whose acting career spanned more than four decades.
Those who worked and were mentored by him said he was a treasure to the SA acting industry.
Magabane, who acted with Ndlovu in his first television production Yizo Yizo, said Ndlovu and the late Patrick Shai welcomed them into the industry.
Ndlovu played the role of Mr Mthembu, a no-nonsense principal with passion in the drama series that first hit the TV screens in 1999.
Magabane defined Ndlovu as a very disciplined and committed actor who did not mind to share knowledge with young actors.
“It is a sad day for the acting industry. When I came into the industry I knew nothing about TV acting. Both Bra Pat Ndlovu and Pat Shai took us through the ins and out of the industry. I have learned a lot from Bra Pat [Ndlovu]. He was very humble and soft-spoken. I have never heard him shouting at someone. He never regarded himself as a celebrity.
“I also worked with him when we were doing Isithembiso. He was disciplined and arrived early to make sure he was prepared when shoot starts. Now that he is gone it is our responsibility to take the baton and show the young ones how it’s done. Bra Pat will be sorely missed,” said Magabane.
Award-winning actor Nthati Moshesh said Ndlovu had supported her throughout her career.
“I want him to be remembered as the legendary icon and a remarkable thespian who honed his own craft. He was fiercely passionate about the industry. With its triumphs and victories, he was an exemplary figure to young artists.
“He was a loving father and mentored many. He believed in young talent and that it must be nurtured and guided. He was funny and there was never a dull moment in his presence,” Moshesh said.
Ndlovu also acted in The Queen as Gold Finger, the husband of T-Gqom. Last year, he appeared in Durban Gen on e.tv. He also appeared in shows like Isithembiso, The Wild, The Road, Lockdown and Soul Buddyz.
