Tina Turner was Simply The Best

Sometimes nicknamed the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," Turner won six of her eight Grammy Awards in the 1980s. The decade saw her land a dozen songs on the Top 40, including Typical Male, The Best, Private Dancer and Better Be Good to Me. Her 1988 show in Rio de Janeiro drew 180,000 people, which remains one of the largest concert audiences for any single performer.
By then, Turner had been free from her marriage to guitarist Ike Turner for a decade.
The superstar was forthcoming about the abuse she suffered from her former husband during their marital and musical partnership in the 1960s and 1970s. She described bruised eyes, busted lips, a broken jaw and other injuries that repeatedly sent her to the emergency room.
"Tina's story is not one of victimhood but one of incredible triumph," singer Janet Jackson wrote about Turner, in a Rolling Stone issue that placed Turner at number 63 on a list of the top 100 artists of all time.
"She's transformed herself into an international sensation – an elegant powerhouse," Jackson said.
In 1985, Turner gave a fictional turn to her reputation as a survivor. She played the ruthless leader of an outpost in a nuclear wasteland, acting opposite Mel Gibson in the third installment in the Mad Max franchise, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.
Most of Turner's hit songs were written by others, but she enlivened them with a voice that New York Times music critic Jon Pareles called "one of the more peculiar instruments in pop".
"It's three-tiered, with a nasal low register, a yowling, cutting middle range and a high register so startlingly clear it sounds like a falsetto," Pareles wrote in a 1987 concert review.
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones said he was saddened by Turner's death, calling her "enormously talented".
"She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous," Jagger wrote on Twitter. "She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."
Canadian singer Bryan Adams, who paired with Turner on the 1985 single It's Only Love, said "the world just lost one hell of a powerhouse of a woman".
"Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world, for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice," Adams said on Twitter.
Legendary singer dies at the age of 83
Tina Turner was Simply The Best
Image: Reuters/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo
Tina Turner, the American-born singer, left a hardscrabble farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artists of all time.
Turner died peacefully on Wednesday at the age of 83. She had suffered a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.
Turner began her career in the 1950s during the early years of rock and roll and evolved into an MTV phenomenon.
In the video for her chart-topping song What's Love Got to Do with It, in which she called love a "second-hand emotion," Turner epitomised 1980s style as she strutted through New York City streets with her spiky blond hair, wearing a cropped jean jacket, mini skirt, and stiletto heels.
With her taste for musical experimentation and bluntly worded ballads, Turner gelled perfectly with a 1980s pop landscape in which music fans valued electronically produced sounds and scorned hippie-era idealism.
Image: Reuters/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo
Image: Reuters/Christian Charisius/File Photo
Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26 1939, in the rural Tennessee community of Nutbush, which she described in her 1973 song Nutbush City Limits as a "quiet little old community, a one-horse town".
Her father worked as an overseer on a farm and her mother left the family when the singer was 11 years old, according to the singer's 2018 memoir My Love Story. As a teenager, she moved to St. Louis to rejoin her mom.
Ike Turner, whose 1951 song Rocket 88 has often been called the first rock and roll record, discovered her at age 17 when she grabbed the mic to sing at his club show in St. Louis in 1957.
The band leader later recorded a hit song, A Fool In Love, with his protégé and gave her the stage name Tina Turner, before the two married in Tijuana, Mexico.
Tina employed her strong voice and strenuously rehearsed dance routines as lead vocalist in an ensemble called the Ike and Tina Turner Revue. She collaborated with members of rock royalty, including The Who and Phil Spector, in the 1960s and 1970s and appeared on the cover of issue two of Rolling Stone magazine in 1967.
Turner left her husband one night in 1976 on a tour stop in Dallas, after he pummelled her during a car ride and she struck back, according to her memoir. Their divorce was finalised in 1978.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted Ike and Tina Turner in 1991, calling them "one of the most formidable live acts in history." Ike Turner died in 2007.
After leaving her husband, Turner spent years struggling to regain the limelight, releasing solo albums and singles that flopped and gigging at corporate conferences.
In 1980, she met new manager Roger Davies, an Australian music executive who went on to manage her for three decades. That led to a solo no.1 – What's Love Got to Do With It – and then in 1984 her album Private Dancer landed her at the top of the charts.
Private Dancer went on to become Turner's biggest album, the capstone of a career that saw her sell more than 200-million records in total.
– Reuters
From Beyoncé, Angela Bassett to Oprah: stars pay tribute to Tina Turner
