Entertainment

Revered jazz bassist Musa Manzini is no more

15 May 2023 - 14:33
Jazz musician Musa Manzini has died.
Image: Rogan Ward

Jazz bassist Musa Manzini has died. 

Manzini died on Monday morning at Helen Joseph Hospital after suffering a seizure, his wife Palesa Mazamisa confirmed to SowetanLIVE. 

Manzini has released four albums such as My Bass, Tributes & Memories, New Reflections and Simply Life. The bassist studied music at University of Cape Town and also worked at e.tv studios in Cape Town as a musical director in the soapie Backstage. Born in 1971, Manzini had been struggling with a recurrent brain tumor

The tumor was removed but reappeared in 2013 and again in 2017 when he was working as a lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

In 2021, the tumor grew and the singer was in need of funds to undergo an operation. In 2018, he made headlines when he underwent a brain surgery while strumming his guitar

at the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban . It took six hours. 

bambalelep@sowetan.co.za

