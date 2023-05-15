Jazz bassist Musa Manzini has died.
Manzini died on Monday morning at Helen Joseph Hospital after suffering a seizure, his wife Palesa Mazamisa confirmed to SowetanLIVE.
"
Manzini has released four albums such as My Bass, Tributes & Memories, New Reflections and Simply Life. The bassist studied music at University of Cape Town and also worked at e.tv studios in Cape Town as a musical director in the soapie Backstage. Born in 1971, Manzini had been struggling with a recurrent brain tumor
which started in 2006.
The tumor was removed but reappeared in 2013 and again in 2017 when he was working as a lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
In 2021, the tumor grew and the singer was in need of funds to undergo an operation. In 2018, he made headlines when he underwent a brain surgery while strumming his guitar
at the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban . It took six hours.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Revered jazz bassist Musa Manzini is no more
Image: Rogan Ward
Jazz bassist Musa Manzini has died.
Manzini died on Monday morning at Helen Joseph Hospital after suffering a seizure, his wife Palesa Mazamisa confirmed to SowetanLIVE.
"
Manzini has released four albums such as My Bass, Tributes & Memories, New Reflections and Simply Life. The bassist studied music at University of Cape Town and also worked at e.tv studios in Cape Town as a musical director in the soapie Backstage. Born in 1971, Manzini had been struggling with a recurrent brain tumor
which started in 2006.
The tumor was removed but reappeared in 2013 and again in 2017 when he was working as a lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
In 2021, the tumor grew and the singer was in need of funds to undergo an operation. In 2018, he made headlines when he underwent a brain surgery while strumming his guitar
at the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban . It took six hours.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos