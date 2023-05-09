×

Entertainment

I'm just a mama's boy, says soapie baddie Biyela

Fame has not gone to the head of Umlazi-born actor

09 May 2023 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist

Television viewers might love to hate Vuyo Biyela as bad boy Mlilo Hlophe on The River but he claims to be more of a mama’s boy in real life.  

Last week fans of the 1Magic daily drama were left in shock when his character was met with a bloody and dramatic exit. After a 10-month run on the show that quickly made him a household name, Biyela believes that his exit scenes were one for the books...

