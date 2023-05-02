×

Entertainment

Dance activity does not get the attention it deserves

Sport helps instil discipline in children

By Sandile Ndlovu - 02 May 2023 - 07:55
Simesihle Matole and Nomfundo Mnguni are looking for a sponsorship for their trip to China where they would be representing South Africa at the World Championship Standard Adults in July 2023.
Image: Sabndile Ndlovu

Dance is a pivotal sport that contributes towards combating the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and strengthening family values despite its lack of recognition in the country.

This was said by the provincial chairperson of the Federation of Dance Sport KwaZulu-Natal, Mandla Mkhize, during the uMgungundlovu Championships 2023 in commemoration of the International Dance Day at Durban University of Technology (DUT) in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

This is an Olympic sport which is less recognised in the country even though it addresses most of our social ills. Dance affords an opportunity to instil proper values in our children at an early stage and even when they grow up they treat each other as brothers and sisters, said Mkhize.

To mark this globally celebrated day, which is observed on April 29, dancers from across the province competed in the championships.

Among the participants were Simesihle Matole and Nomfundo Mnguni from DUT, who will represent SA in China at the World Championship Standard Adults dancing competition in July. However, the duo is not sure if it will be able to honour the invitation due to financial constraints.

So far we have a serious financial problem. We need money for our visas, flights, accommodation and meals in a short period of time. In May and June we must make things happen, unfortunately we have nothing so far to build on, Matole said.

Even though the federation receives some assistance from the department of sport, most of their challenges are not addressed.

Our challenges dont start when we are faced with financial problems to assist athletes to dance overseas. Our main problem is that in SA dance is not that much recognised and that contributes to our failure to attract sponsors and funders, said Mkhize.

To develop the sport at a grassroot level, the federation runs workshops across the province. He said another challenge was lack of facilities to train aspiring dancers.

Before we can produce elite dancers our difficulties start at grassroot level where the sport cannot be developed due to financial constraints and lack of facilities. When we arrive in different areas to conduct workshops we find that community halls are closed.

“We are pleading with municipalities to ensure that community halls are opened for children to utilise them for dance because dance is one of the sports that unites people,Mkhize said.

He said many children were indulging in substance abuse because they were vulnerable, and the more they were allowed to participate in extramural activities in halls, the better the future of our country will be.

A look inside Battle of the Giants dance fest

The annual Battle of the Giants dance festival returned for its 30th installment and was held at the Sun City Superbowl from April 20 to 23.
Entertainment
1 week ago

Choreographer, art activist Mamela named Jomba! 2023 Legacy Artist

Award-winning choreographer and art activist Mamela Nyamza, who has been creating works that challenge sterotypes, has added another accolade under ...
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Amputee dancer takes Britons by storm

Amputee contemporary dancer Musa Motha is taking British audience by storm while making history.
Entertainment
4 months ago

