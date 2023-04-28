Xhosa soul singer conquers the world

Soul singer Bongeziwe Mabandla never imagined that his distinct music style would take him to global stages.
Mabandla is conquering the world with his isiXhosa soul music sound faster than he had anticipated.
When his journey began in 2010, he never thought his popularity will go beyond that he would become popular not only in Africa. but in Europe and America as well.
Over the years, the singer who has won awards has watched his sound being loved by people who cannot even understand or speak isiXhosa.
It is no longer a rare moment that his upcoming two performances on June 1 and 2 in UK America are sold out weeks in advance before it happens.
Born in Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, Mabandla’s upcoming show at London’s 100 Club on June 1 was extended to a second night due to high demand.
Earlier this month, Mabandla flew to Europe for a show in Basel, Switzerland, and in May he is set to feature in AfroPfingsten Festival in Winterthur, Switzerland.
“I am just thankful. I never thought that my music would cross over to the world the way it did. I never knew that music will take me around the world and make me experience different cultures.
“It is a blessing... and I’m truly grateful for this. I get fulfilled when people who do not even speak isiXhosa enjoy my music.” He is due to drop his fourth album Amaxesha (Times) on May 5.
Last week, the soft-spoken singer, music composer and guitarist hosted his fans, family members and journalists at his house in Milpark, Johannesburg, for a listening session.
Looking shy, Mabandla presented a beautiful performance in his lounge and performed some of the songs that will be part of the album.
Amaxesha (Times) is an album that was put together during the the pandemic and as a result, it was recorded in Netherlands, Mozambique, SAouth Africa and France due to lockdown restrictions.
A deep listen to his album shows that Mabandla is a man who strongly believes in love.
In Amaxesha takes music fans into a journey of love with all its ups and downs. Some songs are inspired by his experiences while others songs are inspired by stories of people around him.
“Amaxesha is about significance moments in love and life. I am talking about my own experiences, but people find these songs relatable because we almost go through the same challenges.”
One of the most loved tracks in the album is Ndikhale, a very soulful song in which he pours his heart about disappointments. It
The song is inspired by a call he received while in France, which left him despondent.
“In the wake of a call that left me feeling down, dismissed and unfairly treated, I turned to songwriting to mark the moment and make the pain evident. I wanted to go into a hole. That’s how the line ‘Ngaske ndikhale ndingaze ndiyeke’ (I wish I could cry and never ever stop) surfaced.
“Me and Tiago [Correia-Paulo, a composer] hired a small cottage in a rural part of the Netherlands and set up a small recording studio. It smelt so much like cow manure that we had to keep the windows closed. The main acoustic guitar was the first thing we wrote and recorded during those sessions.
“Maybe influenced by our new surroundings, it became a bit of a tangent to the mostly synth/keyboard-driven sound we had been insisting on. So, organically Ndikhale became the earthy song of this new album. Short and simple but still with a punch that could match everything else we were plotting.
Another powerful song is Sisahlaleleni, about people enduring loveless relationships. which Mabandla says speaks to how human beings stay in loveless and dull relationships, hoping things will get better.
Mabandla admits it was super difficult to record his fourth album.
When he returns from his international tour, Mabandla wants to tour SA and go to places he has not been to, like Bloemfontein and Mthatha.
