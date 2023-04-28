Rapper KidX may be known for his impressive rapping skills, but he is back on the music scene to try his hand at something new – TV presenting.
The rapper has been away from the limelight for more than four years and his new venture will depict him in a light his fans have never seen before.
While music is noted as the essence of the continent’s heartbeat, the new show The Hanger, set to be launched on Trace Urban, celebrates the artistry and the work that goes on behind the scenes of some of SA’s favourite artists.
The podcast-style show is a 13-episode series that showcases and narrates artists’ journeys from rising stars in the amapiano scene to DJs and hip hop emcees and Afro-soul singers. He said he was approached by producers with the idea in 2022 and he jumped at the opportunity asbecause presenting “has always been one of my secret ambitions... I’ve always wondered if I’d be good at it”.
“We shot really dope moments on the show. It was quite eye-opening to be on the other end of the microphone asking questions. I got to be exposed to the world of different artists because previously I’d engage other artists on an artists-to-artist level.
“When you get to probe and pull information from an artist it allows you to see them from a very different perspective. From communicating through a beat to now a camera is a unique challenge that I’m enjoying every time I step on set to interview artists,” he said.
He said as a hip hop artist, interviewing amapiano DJ Mr JazziQ was enlightening experience.
“Luckily, our worlds aren’t too far much apart. To sit down with some of the guys who are really doing well in the space exposed me to the secret to their success.
“I got exposed to their mindset, the energy that they carry around and their musical knowledge. Getting to talk to music producers such as Mr JazziQ has allowed me to see myself as more than just a rapper.”
Rapper KidX now behind the mic interviewing top artists
The Hanger marks work that goes on behind the scenes
Image: Supplied
