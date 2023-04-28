×

Entertainment

Langa gallery opened for art to be accessible to locals

‘The space was established in order to use art as an essential tool to foster understanding’

28 April 2023 - 07:58
Four innovative young people have established an art gallery in the township of Langa in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

Four innovative young people say they established an art gallery in Langa township in Cape Town, Western Cape, to make art accessible to the whole community. 

The group says their aim is not only to promote arts in the township but to also develop communities through urban farming.

Known as 16 Lerotholi Art Gallery, the arts space is situated on a popular tourist route.

It was established by Khanyo Ngcukana,27, Mpilo Ngcukana,33, Thulani Fesi,34 and Shaun Williams,38.

The doors were opened in 2019 just three months before the Covid-19 outbreak.

When everything came to a standstill due to the lockdown, they took the gallery to online platforms and interacted with people just to build their presence. 

It was during this period that the township-based gallery caught the eye of established galleries like the Everard Read Gallery.

The 16 Lerotholi Art Gallery is on a popular tourist route.
Image: supplied

Ngcukana, who is very hands on in the running of the gallery says the response to the space has been amazing. 

“We are happy that we are developing our community through art and urban farming. When we started, we wanted to make this space a community cultural hub and it has been well-received.

“A lot of school kids spend a lot of time here viewing art pieces and asking questions. While young people and adults come to the coffee shop. So, the space is not only a gallery but a space for people meet others and have conversations. Though some of them have never been inside a gallery when they see a piece of art it is easy to relate,” Ngcukana said. 

“We are situated on historical street of KwaLanga and we get a lot of tourists coming here.  About 150 people visit the gallery daily and that includes tourists and locals.” 

The gallery that reopened its doors earlier in this year has held three art exhibitions.

Currently, 16 Lerotholi Art Gallery has a group exhibition titled Abantu Bethu. It opened on April 24 and will run until May 24.

It features artists like Ricky Dyaloyi, Benjamin Furawo, Phillemon Hlungwani, Teresa Kutala Firmino, Charles Kamangwana, Speelman Mahlangu, Ignatius Mokone, Blessing Ngobeni, Selwyn Pekeur, Atang Tshikare, Chibuike Uzoma, Breeze Yoko, Mongezi Gum, Duke Norman, Restone Maambo, and Daniel ‘Kgomo’ Morolong. 

According to Ngcukana, the exhibition celebrates the rich and diverse cultural heritage of African people. 

Abantu Bethu is a testament to the vibrancy and resilience of African people. The exhibition features a wide range of artistic expressions, including painting, sculpture, and photography, highlighting the diversity of African art and culture. 

“Through this exhibition, the artists aim to put the stories and experiences of African people at the centre of the narrative, challenging the dominant historical and cultural narratives that often overlook or erase the contributions of African people.

“The exhibition is a celebration of African culture and identity, showcasing the many ways in which African people have expressed themselves over the years. The art on display reflects the richness and diversity of African experiences,” explains Ngcukana.

He said they established the gallery because they also wanted to invest in their own township as they had grown up being exposed to music and arts in the area.

He said the space was established in order to use art as an essential tool to foster understanding, empathy and solidarity within the Langa community.  

"With the space we are looking to host solo and groups shows of different artists. The plan is to break down psychological borders that were created by colonialism, have artists from Africa and in those in the diaspora. We want to work with artists and celebrate our different cultures.

“The space showcases the brilliant powerhouses of creativity that the continent gives rise to. The vision of the gallery is to redefine the African Dream by empowering African artists with a platform that is invested in their artistic development and commercialisation.

“Through this gallery we want to inspire other people to start taking care of their own neighbourhood,” said Ngcukana. 

Apart from art, the four are into urban farming where they work with community to encourage this type of farming. They run a Lerotholi Food Garden with a group of older women. 

“The garden was used by old women and they did not have enough resources to run it. We offered to work with them and make the garden profitable. They agreed and looked for partners like Masaki Foundation.

“We were able to secure a ten-year lease and began raising funds to upgrade the garden. What we have done was to connect all urban farms in the area. The plan is to create a market for farmers.” 

bambalelep@sowetan.co.za

