Popular maskandi musician Mthandeni Manqele has apologised for attacking promoter Lungelo “Ngelo V” Vilana on Monday.
The two were scheduled to go live on social media to speak about the Vilana event planned for April 29. Vilana, who was live on social media at the time, became angry when Manqele, who, along with his entourage, walked into what looked like an office and pat Vilana on the shoulders three times in front of the people he was hosting.
A visibly angry Vilana then stood up from his chair to asked what Manqele was doing. It was at this point that the musician tried to grab Vilana’s cellphone, which he had mounted on a ring light from the video he was shooting for social media.
The situation escalated quickly, with Manqele punching Vilana in the stomach while his entourage pulled Vilana away. The next moment the two men are seen tussling on the ground before they are separated.
Manqele could be heard telling Vilana that he was “the king of maskandi” and he wanted artists on Saturday to be paid R5,000 for their performances. The video has since gone viral on social media.
Speaking to Sowetanlive on Tuesday, Manqele admitted he made a mistake by manhandling Vilana.
“I really feel bad about this. It was not intentional. I admit that I had too much to drink. I was celebrating my birthday [24 April] and I have not drank in a while. The biggest mistake was touching him on the shoulders and he became angry. But I woke up this morning [Tuesday] and I contacted him and apologised. He did not have a problem with that. I apologise profusely to my fans for my behaviour. I was not fighting. Thanks God, I was not injured in the scuffle.”
In the video Vilane can be heard saying: “I am not afraid of you Mthandeni. We can’t allow you to rule us.”
Vilana’s cellphone rang unanswered when he was contacted for comment on Tuesday afternoon.
Incident took place live on social media
Mthandeni apologises for scuffle with promoter ‘Ngelo V’
Image: MTHWEBULI WODUMO
Popular maskandi musician Mthandeni Manqele has apologised for attacking promoter Lungelo “Ngelo V” Vilana on Monday.
The two were scheduled to go live on social media to speak about the Vilana event planned for April 29. Vilana, who was live on social media at the time, became angry when Manqele, who, along with his entourage, walked into what looked like an office and pat Vilana on the shoulders three times in front of the people he was hosting.
A visibly angry Vilana then stood up from his chair to asked what Manqele was doing. It was at this point that the musician tried to grab Vilana’s cellphone, which he had mounted on a ring light from the video he was shooting for social media.
The situation escalated quickly, with Manqele punching Vilana in the stomach while his entourage pulled Vilana away. The next moment the two men are seen tussling on the ground before they are separated.
Manqele could be heard telling Vilana that he was “the king of maskandi” and he wanted artists on Saturday to be paid R5,000 for their performances. The video has since gone viral on social media.
Speaking to Sowetanlive on Tuesday, Manqele admitted he made a mistake by manhandling Vilana.
“I really feel bad about this. It was not intentional. I admit that I had too much to drink. I was celebrating my birthday [24 April] and I have not drank in a while. The biggest mistake was touching him on the shoulders and he became angry. But I woke up this morning [Tuesday] and I contacted him and apologised. He did not have a problem with that. I apologise profusely to my fans for my behaviour. I was not fighting. Thanks God, I was not injured in the scuffle.”
In the video Vilane can be heard saying: “I am not afraid of you Mthandeni. We can’t allow you to rule us.”
Vilana’s cellphone rang unanswered when he was contacted for comment on Tuesday afternoon.
Hellen Motsuki revels in mistress role
Special dancer defies boundaries
Major League DJz take their unique sound to world stage
Wright Ngubeni 'ready to give people second instalment of myself'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos