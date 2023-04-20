Bring on the drama: e.tv launches two gripping new daily soapies
'Nikiwe' and 'Smoke & Mirrors' promise to 'blow audiences' minds' with their winning combination of stellar casts and compelling storylines
No-one looks forward to Mondays, but that's all about to change. Why? Because that's when all the action kicks off on e.tv.
The channel has launched a pair of gripping, locally produced soapies, Nikiwe and Smoke & Mirrors, with new episodes airing every weekday.
So, we say: “Bring on Mondays — and bring on the start of a week full of drama!”
Nikiwe: when money talks, greed listens
Imagine inheriting all the wealth in the world, having power and influence in the palms of your hands, only to have it all stripped away from you by your own family — this is the shocking reality Nikiwe Radebe (Lungelo Mpangase) is confronted with in Nikiwe.
With a storyline packed with drama, betrayal and deceit, this must-watch telenovela follows the rise and fall of the “hood rich” Radebe family, whose Sowetan empire spans from Diepkloof Extension to Orlando.
“We fell in love with this story concept — developed by Thomas Gumede — because it also follows the lives of the youth. We’ve explored all possible dilemmas that this market would go through and translated them to screen, giving viewers a [show] that they’ll resonate with, night in, night out,” says e.tv executive producer Mark Madai.
“We're pulling out all the stops with this show,” promises Gumede, who together with Lungile Radu of Parental Advisory Productions, also acts as the series' executive producer.
Tune into Nikiwe every weekday at 6.30pm.
Smoke & Mirrors: truth is an illusion, fear is real
Set in a small mining town called Emnyameni, Smoke & Mirrors is a thrilling series based on the premise that nothing and no-one is truly as they seem.
The show, produced by The Final Chapter Production, revolves around Thandiswa Mseleku (Ayanda Bandla). A hairdresser by day and an escort by night, she's on mission to rid Emnyamen of “The Unholy Trinity”, a group of morally corrupt men who run the town.
“We’ve cooked up a story that is gripping at its core, yet has multiple facets that [will] resonate with the viewer,” says Loyiso Maqoma, the creator, writer and producer of Smoke & Mirrors.
Helga Palmer, e.tv's head of local programming, adds: “E.tv focuses on introducing untold stories to the South African audience and promises entertainment like no other. The introduction of Smoke & Mirrors opens a world that hasn’t been explored before. The combination of this story and cast will simply blow our audiences' minds away.”
Tune into Smoke & Mirrors every weekday on e.tv at 9pm.
This article was sponsored by e.tv.