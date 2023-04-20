Bring on the drama: e.tv launches two gripping new daily soapies

No-one looks forward to Mondays, but that's all about to change. Why? Because that's when all the action kicks off on e.tv.

The channel has launched a pair of gripping, locally produced soapies, Nikiwe and Smoke & Mirrors, with new episodes airing every weekday.

So, we say: “Bring on Mondays — and bring on the start of a week full of drama!”

Nikiwe: when money talks, greed listens

Imagine inheriting all the wealth in the world, having power and influence in the palms of your hands, only to have it all stripped away from you by your own family — this is the shocking reality Nikiwe Radebe (Lungelo Mpangase) is confronted with in Nikiwe.

With a storyline packed with drama, betrayal and deceit, this must-watch telenovela follows the rise and fall of the “hood rich” Radebe family, whose Sowetan empire spans from Diepkloof Extension to Orlando.