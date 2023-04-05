×

Entertainment

Anele hopes The Masked Singer is on the button

Performers will go incognito in head-to-toe gear

06 April 2023 - 07:00
Anele Mdoda
Image: Supplied

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda has likened newly launched reality show, The Masked Singer to the popular Shell Road to Fame of yore.

Mdoda, who will be producing the show in collaboration with Primedia and SABC, is certain the show will thrive.

The Masked Singer series, originally from the US, has been broadcast in more than 50 countries. The local version will be broadcast on SABC 1 and SABC3 and is set to premiere in June.

It will be hosted by comedian Mpho Popps, while musician J’Something, media personality Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Sithelo Shozi and comedian Skhumba Hlophe will be judging the performances.

Normally, the performers are celebrities wearing elaborate head-to-toe costumes to conceal their identities from the host, panelists, audience and other contestants.

The reality show sets itself apart from other reality shows with flamboyant masks, costumes and a panel of celebrity judges.

“The show is a new wave of music shows that has had viewers across the world enthralled for the past three decades. We remember how the Shell Road to Fame show in SA many years ago got families sitting together to back their favourites.

“The Masked Singer is the new generation of singing shows and I am certain South African audiences will embrace this show with the same passion and intensity that they did the earlier generation singing competition shows.

“It’s what we need right now on our screens, but also about the positive impact on the industry. It is a boost for the industry, the return of hype. We also have many interns on the team and are opening up much needed opportunities for creatives, dancers, singers, as well as production and technical professionals,” said Mdoda.

SABC head of local productions Lala Tuku said: “For years now, we have been wanting to offer this show to our audiences. \”It is one of the hottest reality show properties in the world and now at last SA will have its very own version. Our audiences are in for a real treat. The show is an entertainment festival, with its magical music, wizardry of masks, and splendor of costumes. This is the biggest musical mystery show on the planet and for our local audiences.”

bambalelep@sowetan.co.za

Two child stars, Banyana nominated for Nickelodeon awards

Anele Mdoda’s son Alakhe, SA’s Got Talent winner DJ Arch Jnr and Banyana Banyana have been nodded for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs).
S Mag
2 months ago

Anele Mdoda unmasks new TV show

Queen of radio and TV Anele Mdoda is  bringing American reality TV series The Masked Singer to a South African audience.
Entertainment
7 months ago

Anele Mdoda marks 20-year milestone on radio with 5-year contract at 947

Radio personality Anele Mdoda is marking her 20 years in radio in a big way after inking a five-year contract with 947.
S Mag
10 months ago

