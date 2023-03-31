Mbokazi in full voice with his third album

When gospel artist Malusi Mbokazi lost his voice nine years ago, he thought it was the end of him as a singer.
The horror incident happened just a few days after performing live with his then group Abanqobi. At the time he was already planning a solo career and he took him six weeks before he could get his singing voice back.
In 2015, 14 years after being with the all-male a capella group, Mbokazi released his debut album Ngisize Nkosi. He's been on rise as a composer and vocalist ever since.
His second album The Revelation was released in 2021. It did not do as well as he had expected and now he's back with a new offering, hoping to revive people’s souls just before Easter.
The artist born and raised in Umlazi township in Durban, speaks to Time Out about his new album The Revival, released last month, which he concedes is doing better than his second studio project..
Recalling the period he lost his voice in 2014, Mbokazi says: “It was a difficult time for me not being able it to use the only thing that God blessed me with to survive. Last year, I recorded the new album live and I was sick after the recording. I don’t know if I overexerted myself while preparing for the show. I was rushed to hospital after experiencing a sharp pain in the stomach and I was hospitalised.
“After everything that people have been through in the past three years, we need to revive their hope. Things were not easy for everyone and I hope the album will speak to people’s hearts.
“The album features traditional hymns that I have reworked and also freshly composed songs. The album opens with a medley which I have fused in three songs like Ndinika Amehlo, Getsemane and Uphi Umhlobo. Ngimbonile is a song that emphasises the point that God has done a lot for me and my personal experience..”
He says his plan is to take the music to the people.
“I want to take it to all corners of SA. Since releasing my debut album, music lovers have supported me. I see that they have welcomed my third album.
“It received better attention than the second one which is pleasing for me...”
He says his love for music began at the age of 12.
“I was influenced by Ladysmith Black Mambazo to form my own acapella group before I eventually joined Abanqobi,” he shares.
Mbokazi in full voice with his third album
Gospel singer wants to revive people’s hope and touch hearts
Image: Supplied
