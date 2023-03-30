While Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema's fans might be itching to get the deets on her love life, her latest role gives them a front-row seat to a different type of love, one she explores through her new character.
The actress plays Rea, in 1Magic's new mini-series 365 Days, set to begin airing on April 3.
Rea is a fashion designer whose business is not doing well. She lives with her best friend and is struggling to find love, until she meets Vusi, played by Cedric Fourie.
“She is a go-getter who doesn’t let anything stand in her way and she is willing to do anything to make sure her business succeeds. Vusi is just a guy who is enjoying life. He is from a well-off family and he is used to getting everything he wants. Meeting Rea teaches him a lot of lessons,” Simz tells Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE.
The actress says having read the script and while researching for the role, she is watching a lot of movies for character references, among them the classic The Devil Wears Prada.
Simz is not only an actress, but a musician and businesswoman as well. The past few months have been hectic for her as she has had to juggle four productions, meaning her fans have a lot to look forward to.
Simz says she's grateful for a great support system that helps her navigate the hectic schedules of the entertainment industry.
“I am blessed to have a lot of support from my partner, my sisters and my parents. They really take good care of me and help out with my son. I also make sure that I take breaks. My health is just as important as my career.
“I think a lot of us forget to take care of ourselves. Everyone just wants to make money. I make sure I go to the spa every month, I go for facials every month and pamper days. I also pray a lot and go to church. I make sure I take care of myself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.” – TshisaLIVE
Simz Ngema bags new role in 1Magic's 365 Days
Mini-series set to begin airing on Monday
Image: Masi Losi
While Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema's fans might be itching to get the deets on her love life, her latest role gives them a front-row seat to a different type of love, one she explores through her new character.
The actress plays Rea, in 1Magic's new mini-series 365 Days, set to begin airing on April 3.
Rea is a fashion designer whose business is not doing well. She lives with her best friend and is struggling to find love, until she meets Vusi, played by Cedric Fourie.
“She is a go-getter who doesn’t let anything stand in her way and she is willing to do anything to make sure her business succeeds. Vusi is just a guy who is enjoying life. He is from a well-off family and he is used to getting everything he wants. Meeting Rea teaches him a lot of lessons,” Simz tells Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE.
The actress says having read the script and while researching for the role, she is watching a lot of movies for character references, among them the classic The Devil Wears Prada.
Simz is not only an actress, but a musician and businesswoman as well. The past few months have been hectic for her as she has had to juggle four productions, meaning her fans have a lot to look forward to.
Simz says she's grateful for a great support system that helps her navigate the hectic schedules of the entertainment industry.
“I am blessed to have a lot of support from my partner, my sisters and my parents. They really take good care of me and help out with my son. I also make sure that I take breaks. My health is just as important as my career.
“I think a lot of us forget to take care of ourselves. Everyone just wants to make money. I make sure I go to the spa every month, I go for facials every month and pamper days. I also pray a lot and go to church. I make sure I take care of myself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.” – TshisaLIVE
We need to let Babes grieve in her own way, says Ngema
'Dumi knew what he wanted': Simphiwe Ngema on late husband
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos