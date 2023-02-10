Hundreds brave rain to welcome SA's Grammy Award winners at OR Tambo

Hundreds of people welcomed SA Grammy Award winners like true stars at the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on Friday morning.
The winners – Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman and Zakes Bantwini – landed on Friday morning after winning the international accolade on Sunday last week in Los Angeles. The trio walked away with the Best Global Music Performance award.
Fans, friends, family members and industry people braved a raining Joburg weather to welcome the stars. Among them were Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa, Gauteng MEC for sports Morakane Mosupyoe, Zakes Bantwini's wife Nandi Madida and friends in music industry.
As the trio addressed people at the airport, they reiterated that the Grammy award was just proof that every dream is valid. Zikode was the first to take to the podium, thanking everyone who has come out to support them at the airport.
“It is an incredible honour to be received this way by our own people. When we left SA, we really did not have an idea of how things were going to go. We had faith in God and ourselves. We believed that all the blood, sweat and tears that we poured in this song will pay off. I am incredibly happy and proud to play a part in inspiring young women across all races. I want to say to young women in a small townships... everything is possible.
Zakes Bantwini, who thanked his wife Nandi for joining scores of people to welcome them at the airport, said: “I really appreciate seeing everybody here. I have never experience such love in our beautiful country like I am today. This shows that we are a country of possibilities and we are really a country of opportunities. We are gathered here just at the backdrop of our SONA which happened last night when our president was speaking to us as a nation. This event marks one of the first right after the president’s speech.
“Today we are starting new work, understanding challenges we have. But how amazing that when you walk to this airport the first person to greet you is OR Tambo, who sacrificed his life for us to be here today. We are indeed standing at shoulders of the giants, Sihamba nemikhuleko. We have men and women who pray for us. We are here not because we are failures but because we are winners.
“This Grammy talks to a young man and woman in a township somewhere, it speaks to those who have lost hope. It speaks to those who thought dreaming was a waste of time. I am a township boy who grew up with nothing and today I have a Grammy. Yesterday, the president mentioned my name during his speech and the minister [Mthethwa] welcomed me, the boy from KwaMashu."
Nandi said: “I am happy that they won the Grammy Award. This is one of the greatest achievements. I am happy that my husband is back because we missed him a lot.”
Kellerman said: “Thank you for welcoming us in this beautiful way today. SA has got such richness in music and culture. I took it for granted when I was growing up. It was only when I started travelling that I actually realised we have something special. Since then it has been my mission to export SA culture and music. Winning a Grammy is such an exquisite moment. Thank you to Zakes and Nomcebo for sharing their creativity with me. I want to thank all musicians who were part of this.”
