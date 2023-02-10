×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Dondolo extends her creative side though poetry

Top actress' releases anthology of poems inspired by ancestral spirits

10 February 2023 - 08:41

By publishing her first anthology, actor Andrea Nomasebe Dondolo has unleashed another component of her creative side.

Dondolo who recently heeded the call to become a traditional healer and has completed the process published her first book titled I Declare. The book is already available for purchase though is yet to be launched...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child