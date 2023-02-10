Dondolo extends her creative side though poetry
Top actress' releases anthology of poems inspired by ancestral spirits
By publishing her first anthology, actor Andrea Nomasebe Dondolo has unleashed another component of her creative side.
Dondolo who recently heeded the call to become a traditional healer and has completed the process published her first book titled I Declare. The book is already available for purchase though is yet to be launched...
