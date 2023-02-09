Following rumours on social media that popular singing competition Idols SA has been cancelled, M-Net has finally confirmed the news.
The reality television show ends the run after 19 seasons, with the last one currently preparing for auditions which will start on February 12.
Mzansi got its first taste of the competition in March 2002, with the judging panel at the time including Dave Thompson, Randall Abrahams, Penny Lebyane and Marcus Brewster. The following year, the likes of Marah Louw and Gareth Cliff were added.
Idols SA is the spinoff of the popular British show Pop Idol. Some of the most memorable artists to gain fame from the show over the years include Amanda Black, Shekhinah, Khaya Mthethwa, Musa Sukwene, Cindy Nene, Bianca le Grange, Ayanda Nhlangothi, Rethabile Khumalo, Loyiso Gijana and Elvis Blue.
It's official: Idols SA canned after 19 seasons
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net Shirley Adonisi said: "After 18 successful seasons on air, Mzansi Magic and M-Net Local Entertainment Channels confirm the decision to give Idols SA its final curtain call.”
“The international format talent search competition has been a stage of opportunities where many careers were launched and we would like to thank the crew, on-air talent and sponsors for their contribution to its success over the years. We look forward to an epic final season and will continue to secure and produce the best content which Mzansi Magic viewers have come to enjoy.”
