×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

It's official: Idols SA canned after 19 seasons

09 February 2023 - 13:48
Thapelo Molomo has been crowned the winner of Idols SA season 18 in Heartfelt Arena, Pretoria. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Thapelo Molomo has been crowned the winner of Idols SA season 18 in Heartfelt Arena, Pretoria. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Following rumours on social media that popular singing competition Idols SA has been cancelled, M-Net has finally confirmed the news.

The reality television show ends the run after 19 seasons, with the last one currently preparing for auditions which will start on February 12.

Mzansi got its first taste of the competition in March 2002, with the judging panel at the time including Dave Thompson, Randall Abrahams, Penny Lebyane and Marcus Brewster. The following year, the likes of Marah Louw and Gareth Cliff were added.

Idols SA is the spinoff of the popular British show Pop Idol. Some of the most memorable artists to gain fame from the show over the years include Amanda Black, Shekhinah, Khaya Mthethwa, Musa Sukwene, Cindy Nene, Bianca le Grange, Ayanda Nhlangothi, Rethabile Khumalo, Loyiso Gijana and Elvis Blue.

Inside Thapelo Molomo’s first day back at work after ‘Idols SA’ win

"My first day at work was so beautiful, my colleagues were so welcoming, everyone was so excited," Thapelo told TshisaLIVE.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net Shirley Adonisi said: "After 18 successful seasons on air, Mzansi Magic and M-Net Local Entertainment Channels confirm the decision to give Idols SA its final curtain call.”

“The international format talent search competition has been a stage of opportunities where many careers were launched and we would like to thank the crew, on-air talent and sponsors for their contribution to its success over the years. We look forward to an epic final season and will continue to secure and produce the best content which Mzansi Magic viewers have come to enjoy.”

bambalelep@sowetan.co.za

 

Idols winner Thapelo plans to invest R1m windfall on property, business

Newly crowned Idols SA champion Thapelo Molomo plans to invest his R1m prize money into property and e-hailing taxi services.
S Mag
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding