Mourners arrive in convoy of cars playing Bacardi music at Vusi Ma R5's memorial

Family, friends and fans arrived at the venue in a convoy of hooting cars and loud Bacardi music, a dance music genre popular in townships in Tshwane. Among the mourners were musicians and entertainers that Vusi Ma R5 has worked with, including Nelly Mawaza, and Senzebi.
“We are here to celebrate a life, although the manner in which he left us is painful; we have nothing much to say because God’s will has been done,” said TUT FM radio presenter Ofentse Mathope, popularly known as Mawisa.
Tsholofelo Hope Ntidisang, a colleague, said they wanted to appreciate Vusi Ma R5 for his music and the changes he had made for the youth in Pretoria.
“He did not only contribute to the music industry but was also involved in community development programmes,” she said.
Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said no suspects had been arrested and the investigation was still under way.
They came in cars and T-shirts branded with Vusi Ma R5's face on them, while others took it a bit to the extreme with cut-up denim jeans that revealed their bits.
This is how some of the mourners who gathered at Mabopane Indoor Sports Complex in Pretoria chose to remember Itumeleng Mosoeu, also known as Vusi Ma R5, during his memorial service on Thursday. The hall was painted black.
Relatives and close friends wore personalised Vusi Ma R5 black T-shirts as a symbol of respect.
The popular Tshwane music producer, DJ, and Bacardi artist was killed in the early hours of Monday outside Zola’s Place in Soshanguve Ext 13 while out with friends.
