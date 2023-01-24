One of his fans put a paper bag on stage which was a gift and Porter gladly accepted it though the contents of the bag were never revealed.
Gregory Porter serenades music lovers at Teatro
Msaki opens for two-time Grammy winner
Image: Antonio Muchave
Two-time Grammy award-winning Gregory Porter had music lovers eating out of the palm of his hand on Monday night.
Porter, who is in the country for a tour that started in Cape Town at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens at the weekend, filled Teatro at Montecasino, Johannesburg, to capacity. His concert being on Monday did not deter his die-hard fans who packed the venue. On top of this fit, Porter even brought a combination of youth endala (matured young people) and over 50s into one venue.
The show started with a curtain-raiser performance by Msaki who delivered a beautiful solo performance that featured hit songs Liwa Lentliziyo and Fetch Your Life which were rendered on electric and acoustic guitar.
She also performed one of her late grandfather's compositions called Unomeva, and gave it her own interpretation. She received a standing ovation from her fans.
Msaki also sang praises for Porter for featuring her.
“It is an honour for me to open for such a grounded and yet incredible musician. I am just happy to be here and I feel lucky to have been chosen to open for him. I am also grateful that I have scores of people here listening to me, thank you for that.”
After a few minutes break, Porter, who was welcomed with a prolonged standing ovation, came on looking neat in his swanky suit and his trademark flat cap – a Kangol Summer Spitfire – with a modified strap that covers his ears and chin.
He opened with What’s Going On and followed it up with other songs like Insanity and Take me to the Alley. The crowd went crazy when he performed his old time hits 1960 What? Hey Laura and Liquid Spirit.
One of his fans put a paper bag on stage which was a gift and Porter gladly accepted it though the contents of the bag were never revealed.
Towards the end, Porter switched to serenading love song like Real Good Hands and Be Good, which got him dancing and getting the audience to sing along.
After a full hour and a couple of minutes delivering an energetic performance, Porter took a bow saying his goodbyes. But hundreds of music lovers started shouting, “we want more, we want more”. He then came back and sang one last song which had the entire Teatro on its feet.
Porter will continue to perform at Teatro, Montecasino, on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and wrap it up on Saturday.
