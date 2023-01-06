×

Entertainment

Talented Gcwensa expands family legacy

Ithole leNdidane takes over reins from late father Mtshengiseni

06 January 2023 - 07:47

Maskandi rising star Siphesihle Gcwensa popularly known as Ithole leNdidane has stepped into his famous father’s shoes in style.

The son of Mtshengiseni Gcwensa, who was known as Indidane, is fast making a mark for himself in a highly competitive genre. Indidane passed away in 2015. ..

