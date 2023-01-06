'L'vovo keen on changing lifestyle, sleep and eat well'
Muso recovering at home after stroke
Musician L'vovo Derrango is recovering well at home after spending Christmas at a hospital in Durban following a mild stroke on December 23.
Born Thokozani Ndlovu, L'vovo suffered a stroke while performing at Ndwedwe, outside Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. He was immediately rushed to hospital, where he discovered that he had suffered a stroke. The singer, who was also in studio recording his next EP (Extended Play) was discharged on Thursday following his recovery, his manager Sthabiso Dladla told Sowetan...
