MTN Joyous Celebration held the third edition of its Restoration — Imvuselelo with Friends of Joyous show at Emperors Place on 16 and 17 December. Here is what it looked like:
IN PICS | Joyous Celebration Restoration — Imvuselelo show
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
