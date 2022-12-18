×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

IN PICS | Joyous Celebration Restoration — Imvuselelo show

By SOWETANLIVE - 18 December 2022 - 13:14
Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors performing with MTN Joyous Celebration during the third edition of Restoration – Imvuselelo show at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on Saturday night.
Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors performing with MTN Joyous Celebration during the third edition of Restoration – Imvuselelo show at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

MTN Joyous Celebration held the third edition of its Restoration — Imvuselelo with Friends of Joyous show at Emperors Place on 16 and 17 December. Here is what it looked like:

Timothy Myeni, the leader of Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors receiving a certificate of appreciation for their contribution to gospel music in South Africa and beyond from Pastor Jabu Hlongwane, founding director of MTN Joyous Celebration.
Timothy Myeni, the leader of Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors receiving a certificate of appreciation for their contribution to gospel music in South Africa and beyond from Pastor Jabu Hlongwane, founding director of MTN Joyous Celebration.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors receiving a certificate of appreciation for their contribution to gospel music in South Africa and beyond.
Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors receiving a certificate of appreciation for their contribution to gospel music in South Africa and beyond.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
MTN Joyous Celebration during the third edition of Restoration – Imvuselelo show at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on Saturday night.
MTN Joyous Celebration during the third edition of Restoration – Imvuselelo show at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Hlengiwe Mhlaba performing with MTN Joyous Celebration during the third edition of Restoration – Imvuselelo show at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on saturday night.
Hlengiwe Mhlaba performing with MTN Joyous Celebration during the third edition of Restoration – Imvuselelo show at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
MTN Joyous Celebration during the third edition of Restoration – Imvuselelo show at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on Saturday night.
MTN Joyous Celebration during the third edition of Restoration – Imvuselelo show at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on Saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors performing with MTN Joyous Celebration during the third edition of Restoration – Imvuselelo show at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on saturday night.
Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors performing with MTN Joyous Celebration during the third edition of Restoration – Imvuselelo show at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on saturday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Hlengiwe Mhlaba.
Hlengiwe Mhlaba.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods