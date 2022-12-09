Brenda Mtambo celebrates 10 years of song
Solo career has been blissful run for this powerful vocalist
Singer and songwriter Brenda Mtambo is celebrating her 10 years as a solo artist with a two-day performance, which started yesterday, at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein.
Mtambo's music career however has much more longer footprint after a stint of many years with the famous gospel group Joyous Celebration among other early projects. She also fined-tuned for the eventual solo career by backing other musicians, including legends such as Hugh Masekela and Sibongile Khumalo...
