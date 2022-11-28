WATCH | Could you beat DJ Sabby at a game of ‘What's that App?’

From waking up in the morning to going to bed at night, apps have become an important part of our professional and personal lives.

Of course, trying to find the perfect app for a specific need can be greatly simplified by using a powerful, secure and user-friendly platform such as AppGallery. It features 18 categories of apps that are curated to give you access to the very best.

For a fun way to explore the wide range of apps available from AppGallery, why not play a round of the guessing game ‘What’s that App?’ with your family and friends — watch the video above to see celeb DJ Sabby give it a bash, then read on to discover some of the many apps you can download from the AppGallery that’ll help you work more efficiently and take care of your personal needs, too.

Team up with your colleagues

Whether you’re going into the office or walking to your study, chances are you’ll spend some time of your day on video conferences and collaborating with colleagues. This is where Microsoft Teams can be a game-changer: It’s a completely integrated digital workspace that combines chat, videoconferencing, file storage and other features. Whether you want to make your meetings a breeze or quickly work with your team on a presentation, nothing is too much for Microsoft Teams.

A world of video training for you

Another great tool to enhance your work is YouTube. Need help compiling a specific type of report or maybe you just want to get a better understanding of a topic relevant to a project with which you’re busy? If so, this online video-sharing and social media platform has any type of video you need.