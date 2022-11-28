WATCH | Could you beat DJ Sabby at a game of ‘What's that App?’
Let AppGallery be your guide as you explore all apps that can help you work more efficiently and make your personal life easier and more enjoyable, too
WATCH | Radio personality DJ Sabby plays 'What’s that App?' — a fun guessing game about all the different types of apps you can find on the Huawei AppGallery.
From waking up in the morning to going to bed at night, apps have become an important part of our professional and personal lives.
Of course, trying to find the perfect app for a specific need can be greatly simplified by using a powerful, secure and user-friendly platform such as AppGallery. It features 18 categories of apps that are curated to give you access to the very best.
For a fun way to explore the wide range of apps available from AppGallery, why not play a round of the guessing game ‘What’s that App?’ with your family and friends — watch the video above to see celeb DJ Sabby give it a bash, then read on to discover some of the many apps you can download from the AppGallery that’ll help you work more efficiently and take care of your personal needs, too.
Team up with your colleagues
Whether you’re going into the office or walking to your study, chances are you’ll spend some time of your day on video conferences and collaborating with colleagues. This is where Microsoft Teams can be a game-changer: It’s a completely integrated digital workspace that combines chat, videoconferencing, file storage and other features. Whether you want to make your meetings a breeze or quickly work with your team on a presentation, nothing is too much for Microsoft Teams.
A world of video training for you
Another great tool to enhance your work is YouTube. Need help compiling a specific type of report or maybe you just want to get a better understanding of a topic relevant to a project with which you’re busy? If so, this online video-sharing and social media platform has any type of video you need.
Beyond work, it’s got everything from documentaries, movie trailers and sporting events to music videos, short films, feature films and vlogs to keep you busy for hours.
Information at your fingertips
Over lunch, you might quickly hop on to Google to find the latest news stories to keep you up to date with the world around you. Google combines search, navigation, mapping, video, email and just about anything else you can think of in one platform. Quickly search for some stats and facts about a pitch you’re busy with using one of the most-visited sites in the world.
Social networking to keep you informed
Another terrific way to keep informed is through Twitter. This microblogging and social networking service ensures you’re informed of breaking news, and helps you keep up with your favourite local and international celebs. Twitter gives you a quick list of the trending searches in your area, so you can stay abreast of current events.
Pinning your interests
Pinterest is for you if you enjoy stumbling across a gem of content that you can use in a presentation or to experiment with a new hobby. It gives you access to collections from around the world that cater to all your interests. These digital pinboards are the online equivalent of a noticeboard you’d keep in your office; just keep adding pins to it and create specific collections that focus on your professional and personal interests.
Planning your load-shedding route
Whether you’re getting ready to brave the commute home or trying to figure out what to make for supper, you need to be fully aware of Eskom’s power-cuts schedule. Load Shedding Notifier, which features updates for all Eskom-supplied areas nationwide and all known municipalities, is incredibly handy to help plan your day.
Get your shopping done ASAP
Now that you know what’s to be expected from a power perspective, pop on over to Pick n Pay ASAP! to quickly and conveniently do your grocery shopping online. You can shop over 10,000 grocery and liquor items at in-store prices while saving yourself a trip to the supermarket and earning Smart Shopper points. The app offers same-day delivery in as little as 60 minutes.
Unwind with a movie or series
After supper, it’s time to unwind after your hectic day by checking out Showmax. This internet TV service combines series, movies, documentaries and sport in a convenient, user-friendly app. A single monthly fee gives you access to a huge selection of videos. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about ad breaks spoiling your watching experience. So, kick off your shoes, sit back and simply enjoy the Hollywood magic at home.
What are you waiting for? You can download all these brilliant apps and more on the AppGallery.
This article was paid for by Tukio Media.