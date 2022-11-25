Rise FM's giving away R26,000 to celebrate its fantastic new app

Rise FM, Mpumalanga's favourite local radio station, is now available as a mobile app, myRISEfm, allowing the station’s loyal fans to enjoy personalised content delivered straight into the palm of their hands — wherever they are.

The myRISEfm app experience is intimate, customised and interactive. Users can choose to listen to the station live or they can explore further and interact with presenters, buy and sell on the Marketplace, post and vote on Pothole of the Year, make suggestions on Community Recommends and enjoy competitions and special offers.

Says station manager Lance Claasen: “Listeners have fallen in love with the myRISEfm app. When we opened the RIP channel for recently deceased breakfast show co-host Victor Rose Jnr, it touched them greatly. They are also starting to engage in communal activity by directing other users on how to use the app.”

Another thing Rise FM listeners are bound to love is that the station is giving away R26,000 in cash prizes to celebrate the launch of this new app.