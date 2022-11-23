Download the free myVumaFM app and you could win a share of R66,000

Did you know that Vuma FM is celebrating it's 10th birthday this year? This popular radio station, broadcasting from KwaZulu-Natal, is also now available as a free mobile app, myVumaFM, allowing loyal listeners to enjoy personalised content delivered straight into their palms of their hands — wherever they are.

The myVumaFM app experience is intimate, customised and interactive. Users can choose to listen to the station live or they can explore further and interact with presenters, buy and sell on the Marketplace, opt in to receive messages of faith, make suggestions on Community Recommends and enjoy competitions and special offers.

Says station manager Pearl Sokhulu: “We have seen very good listener engagement on the app so far. Listeners have found it easy to navigate the app, suggesting that it's very user friendly. We have also noted excellent engagement, especially when it comes to the app's launch competition.”