Download the free myVumaFM app and you could win a share of R66,000

Did you know that Vuma FM is celebrating it's 10th birthday this year? This popular radio station, broadcasting from KwaZulu-Natal, is also now available as a free mobile app, myVumaFM, allowing loyal listeners to enjoy personalised content delivered straight into their palms of their hands — wherever they are.
The myVumaFM app experience is intimate, customised and interactive. Users can choose to listen to the station live or they can explore further and interact with presenters, buy and sell on the Marketplace, opt in to receive messages of faith, make suggestions on Community Recommends and enjoy competitions and special offers.
Says station manager Pearl Sokhulu: “We have seen very good listener engagement on the app so far. Listeners have found it easy to navigate the app, suggesting that it's very user friendly. We have also noted excellent engagement, especially when it comes to the app's launch competition.”
The awesome myVumaFM launch competition gives you the chance to win your share of R66,000.
To enter, all you've got to do is:
- Click here using your mobile phone to download the free myVumaFM app via Google Play, the Apple AppStore or the Huawei AppGallery — or do so by scanning the QR code below.
- Sign in/register an account.
- Send a message containing the works “Happy 10th Birthday Vuma FM” to the Studio Hotline in the app.
- Be on standby to answer a call with the words “Happy 10th Birthday Vuma FM” if the team from Vuma FM call you.
Entries close on December 7, so don't miss out: download the myVumaFM, register and enter to win now.
Competition terms and conditions:
- This competition is open to South African residents over the age of 18.
- The competition closes on December 7 2022.
- No employees of Vuma FM, its PR or advertising agents, or the immediate families thereof, are permitted to enter.
- Vuma FM is giving away one R1,000 cash prize per radio show per day over a two-week period. There are a total of 66 prizes of R1,000 cash each.
- To be eligible to win a prize, entrants must download the myVumaFM app, register and send the message “Happy 10th Birthday Vuma FM” to the Studio Hotline in the app.
- Finalists will be randomly drawn from qualifying entries each day. Finalists will be contacted telephonically by Vuma FM personnel/presenters, who will act as competition judges. Only finalists who answer the call on air with the phrase “Happy 10th Birthday Vuma FM” will be eligible to win a prize.
- Competition winners are subject to the decision of the judges, whose decision is final, and no negotiations and/or correspondence will be entered into.
- Vuma FM reserves the right to limit the number of entries made by any one individual. Only one winner per household is entitled to win one prize within a 90 day period. Vuma FM reserves the right not to award a prize if the listener has won a prize during this 90 day window period. This also applies to listeners who provide family or friend’s contact details.
- Prizes are not transferable or negotiable.
- All winners will be required to produce a positive form of identification when receiving prizes.
- Vuma FM reserves the right to redistribute all unclaimed prizes if not claimed within a two-month period.
- Entrants enter or take part in competitions at their own risk and Vuma FM accepts no responsibility for any loss, damage or harm suffered as a result of such.
- All participants entering or taking part in the competition authorise Vuma FM to publish or distribute any or all of their details and/or to take pictures of them without any liability on the part of Vuma FM and/or remuneration due to the participant, and agrees that such collateral remains the sole property of Vuma FM.
- Vuma FM reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel and/or suspend any competition at any time.
This article was paid for by Vuma FM.