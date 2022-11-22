Talented trio voted as being SA's most inspiring hustlers

Rockstar Energy Drink, the new boldly-flavoured sip packed with Vitamin C, B-vitamins, ginseng and taurine, is the perfect choice to fuel your every hustle. And, if there's one thing we all know, South Africans are masters of the “side hustle”.

For many, the need for another stream of income is borne from the need to make more money, especially given the tough economic climate and rising cost of living. According to the McKinsey Global Institute, about 63% of the labour force in Africa is involved in some type of self-employment.

As the beverage of choice for those fearless enough to pursue their dreams, Rockstar Energy Drink wanted to give SA's hustlers the chance to show just how creative, motivated and innovative they really are — that's why it launched the Rockstar Hustle Fund initiative earlier this year.

Running over six weeks from early August, this initiative challenged contestants to create an original, entertaining and engaging video showcasing their side hustle, and to post to Instagram or TikTok, while tagging @RockstarEnergyZA and #HustleFund.

Musicians Moozlie and Shimza and digital creator Coachella Randy were tasked with judging all the inspiring entries, and in the end chose these three ultimate rockstars as the winners.

And the winners are ...

Chantel Tisha Ben

Ben is a 23-year-old rising star on the SA dance scene, who has been dancing professionally for three years. Along the way, she fell in love with content creation and has been posting her work on social media to reach a wider audience.

Ben has expanded her craft and ventured into other areas, including video editing, working with leading brands.