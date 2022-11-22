Talented trio voted as being SA's most inspiring hustlers
Meet the ambitious content creators who've each won a R50,000 career boost from the Rockstar Hustle Fund
Rockstar Energy Drink, the new boldly-flavoured sip packed with Vitamin C, B-vitamins, ginseng and taurine, is the perfect choice to fuel your every hustle. And, if there's one thing we all know, South Africans are masters of the “side hustle”.
For many, the need for another stream of income is borne from the need to make more money, especially given the tough economic climate and rising cost of living. According to the McKinsey Global Institute, about 63% of the labour force in Africa is involved in some type of self-employment.
As the beverage of choice for those fearless enough to pursue their dreams, Rockstar Energy Drink wanted to give SA's hustlers the chance to show just how creative, motivated and innovative they really are — that's why it launched the Rockstar Hustle Fund initiative earlier this year.
Running over six weeks from early August, this initiative challenged contestants to create an original, entertaining and engaging video showcasing their side hustle, and to post to Instagram or TikTok, while tagging @RockstarEnergyZA and #HustleFund.
Musicians Moozlie and Shimza and digital creator Coachella Randy were tasked with judging all the inspiring entries, and in the end chose these three ultimate rockstars as the winners.
And the winners are ...
Chantel Tisha Ben
Ben is a 23-year-old rising star on the SA dance scene, who has been dancing professionally for three years. Along the way, she fell in love with content creation and has been posting her work on social media to reach a wider audience.
Ben has expanded her craft and ventured into other areas, including video editing, working with leading brands.
Najma Williams
Williams is a singer-songwriter and fine artist who has actively been pursuing her musical career since 2018. Her style is a mix of R&B with some neo soul, and she believes her talent doesn’t only belong here, but also to her audience. Collaborating with various musicians across the globe is her dream.
Sabelo “Xavier Thxmas” Thabethe
Thabethe is a hip-hop/trap artist born whose hustle in rap began in 2017. Through hard work and dedication, he has created a great deal of momentum behind his name, specifically over the last two years.
Thabethe's dream is to use his music to break the internal hip-hop culture borders, mainly between the suburbs and the ghetto/kasi.
What they won
Each of these winners will receive support to the value R50,000 from the #RockstarHustleFund to help them in their hustles and will also become Rockstar Energy Drink ambassadors
“These winners, as well as the many entries we judged, show just how inspiring it is to work hard doing what you love, something so worth striving for,” says Shimza. “I am honoured to have played a part in this experience, giving these hustlers the recognition that they deserve.”
Rockstar Energy Drink will also be giving these content creators a chance to showcase their talent through its brand and communication channels, exposing them to a much bigger platform.
“You bring the hustle, Rockstar will bring the stage,” says Nandi Maseko, brand manager at PepsiCo, the makers of Rockstar Energy Drink.
“We understand that for those in the mix, the hustle doesn’t stop. This experience has shown us the tenacity, the diligence and the creativity in SA, and we couldn’t be prouder to be highlighting and helping elevate these young South Africans to the next level of their careers.”
For more information about Rockstar Energy Drink, check out the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter.
This article was paid for by PepsiCo.